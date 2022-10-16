At the opening of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping said that he “will never renounce the use of force” in Taiwan

El presidente de China XiJinping

chinese president Xi Jinping assured on Sunday that his country “will never give up the use of force” to achieve the reunification of Taiwan and criticized the “interference” of “external forces” on the island.

“Resolving the Taiwan issue is a Chinese people’s issue and should be resolved solely by the Chinese people. We will try to pursue the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and best efforts,” he said in the opening speech of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

“But we will never commit to abandoning the use of force and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures,” warned.

De facto separated from communist China since 1949, Taiwan is a self-governing, democratic island that Beijing considers part of its territory and aspires to reclaim.

“The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are moving forward,” Xi said. “The reunification of the country must be achieved and will be achieved,” he assured.

The leader, who must get a third term in power in this congress, also denounced the interference of “external forces” in Taiwan.

“We have resolutely led a fight against separatism and interference, and demonstrated our determination and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence,” Xi said.

Xi Jinping assured this Sunday that his country is at “a critical moment”at the inauguration of the Chinese Communist Party congress, which should give him a historic third term.

“The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important congress at a critical moment when the entire party and the population of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a modernized socialist country,” Xi told delegates gathered at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In this new Congress its secretary general and president of the country, Xi Jinping, is expected to further entrench his power and continue as the undisputed leader of the nation.

The current number two of the formation, Li Keqiang, declared the event opened at the Great Hall of the People in the capital and later the national anthem was played before Xi delivers a speech in which he will review what has happened in the country since the last congress, held five years ago, before the almost 2,300 delegates present.

In the conclave, which is being held with an armored Beijing and under strong restrictions for journalists due to the draconian measures against covid, Xi aspires to once again head the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the pinnacle of power, to control the regime with a unprecedented third five-year term among his predecessors.

Xi took the podium to highlight the importance of the congress at a moment he defined as “critical” for the country and for the Party.

“This is a noble cause, we must not forget our original mission. We have to have the courage and confidence to advance socialism. We must be humble, prudent and work hard”, she harangued.

He added that the past five years have been “extraordinary” and that the CCP has established “strategies” to deal with “changes not seen in the world in more than a century.”

Xi highlighted the country’s “technological advances” and “innovation” in different industries, calling the progress of the Chinese economy in the past decade “historic.”

“And in response to the sudden onslaught of the covid pandemic, we put people and their lives above all else thanks to the tenacious covid zero policy. We have protected people’s health to the greatest extent possible,” said the president, despite complaints of restricting people’s freedom by forcibly locking them up and repressing protests against these radio confinement measures.

The president also had words about Taiwan: “In response to separatist activities seeking ‘Taiwanese independence,’ and crude provocations from abroad, we have fought with determination, demonstrating our ability and strength to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi assured, he attacked the sovereignty of the island.

And regarding Hong Kong and the “turbulent developments” that have occurred there in the last five years, as defined by Xi, “the central government exercised its jurisdiction to ensure that Hong Kong was governed by patriots. We restored order in Hong Kong,” he maintained.

The so-called “foreign inference” featured prominently in the speech: “In the midst of drastic changes in the international arena, we stood strong and displayed a fighting spirit to safeguard our dignity and interests. We are well positioned to continue our development and ensure our safety.”

The Chinese leader once again aspires for his loyalists to take over the main positions within the regimethe Army and the Party, while questioning whether he will place a potential dauphin among the highest positions.

The Congress, which comes at a convulsive international moment aggravated by the war in Ukraine and a slow economy, will not only serve to elect senior officials and reform the structure of the party, but also

Delegates will establish the “ideological and political orientations” of the PCCh for the next five years.

(With information from EFE)

