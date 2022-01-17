At the request of Boca fans? Benedetto surprised with a new look and received a nod from Elche

Darío Benedetto and the classic cut with a tail that he wore in Europe (EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Archive)

While the negotiations between Boca Juniors and the environment of Darío Benedetto, call your representative Christian Bragarnki, leaders of Marseille Olympic (club that owns your record) and the Elche from Spain (where he is on loan), xeneizes sympathizers made force from social networks.

In various accounts, users debated and were excited about the long-awaited return of the scorer who won three titles in the institution and who has the best record in Boca Juniors since the retirement of Martín Palermo (45 goals in 76 games, with an average of 0.59). Even Benedetto’s Instagram and Twitter accounts turned to fans to find a wink from the striker that would anticipate his intended return.

Pipa Benedetto’s question to her followers: Shall we cut the wig?

Pipa did her thing with enigmatic publications and changes in the photos of her profiles on social networks. And at a time when everything seems to be heading for a happy ending, with the return of Benedetto to Boca Juniors, Pipa showed a different look than he had during his stay in Europe.

Among the many requests from fans for his return, there were those who asked him to cut his hair and return to the shaved head that brought back such good memories. Apparently, Benedetto listened to them because he first launched a poll. “Should we cut the wig?” he asked. and the responses were unanimous. Until in the last hours was shown with his wife Noelia Pons with a new hairstyle, not bald as before, but without the hair with the tail that he had. A hint of his return?

The new look of Pipa Benedetto, bald like when he played in Boca. Wink for the fans before his return?

For now, his environment ensures that everything is agreed with Boca Juniors and also between the three clubs involved. That it only remains to put what was discussed on paper and in the next few days the 31-year-old striker will undertake the long-awaited return that will mark the top transfer of the Argentine transfer market.

Elche played this Sunday and he didn’t summon him, it was a wink that everything will come to a happy ending. In fact, His trainer he fired him after the victory against Villarreal for the Spanish League. “He has been very honest with the team about his situation and he can leave shortly,” said Francisco Rodríguez.

As it turned out, the Olympique, which in 2019 paid nearly 18 million dollars for his pass, will part with the striker’s file under the following agreement: the French entity will agree to Elche paying with them the debt it has with Boca for the transfer of midfielder Iván Marcone to the Spanish team, in October 2020.

In addition also transfers will be linked of the defender Lisandro López to Xolos de Tijuana and striker Walter Bou to Defense and Justice, since both players appear relegated in the tactical conception of DT Sebastián Battaglia. In addition, the two footballers they have a close connection with Christian Bragarnik, which acts as your representative.

At first, Benedetto will sign a new contract for three seasons.

