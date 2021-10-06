At what time do Peru vs Chile play LIVE for Qualifying Qatar 2022

Know the schedule of Peru vs Chile for Qualifying Qatar 2022.

Peru vs Chile LIVE. The ‘bicolor’ receives the ‘red’ at the National Stadium in Lima, this Thursday, October 7, on the 11th date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The tie or the defeat is not in the plans of any. In this note, know all the meeting times so as not to miss any details.

The Peruvian team marches in box 7 of the standings with 8 points, 5 units from fifth place: Colombia. Note: Ecuador also has the same as the ‘coffee growers’, but with a better goal difference. The southerners, for their part, are eighth with one point less than Peru.

Ricardo Gareca will not be able to count on Yordy Reyna (discarded for the triple day) nor André Carrillo (between cottons). The one who would not arrive is Gianluca Lapadula, felt after Benevento’s last game. Arturo Vidal, Eduardo Vargas, Eugenio Mena and Bastián Yáñez will not play in Chile.

Jefferson Farfán, one of the most popular returns in the Peruvian team for this triple round of Qualifiers. (Photo: FPF).

PERU VS CHILE: LIKELY ALIGNMENTS IN QATAR 2022 QUALIFICATIONS

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, Edison Flores; Christian Cueva, Paolo Guerrero.

Chile: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Sebastián Vegas; Erick Pulgar, Charle Aránguiz, Carlos Palacios, Jean Meneses; Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton.

TIMETABLE TO WATCH PERU VS CHILE LIVE BY QATAR 2022 ELIMINATORIES IN SOUTH AMERICA

Everything starts at 8:00 pm in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. At 9:00 pm from Bolivia and Venezuela. At 10:00 pm from Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

SCHEDULES TO SEE PERU VS CHILE LIVE BY QATAR 2022 ELIMINATORIES IN THE UNITED STATES

At 6:00 pm in Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco. At 8:00 pm in Memphis, Houston, Omaha and Chicago. At 9:00 pm in Miami, New York, Boston, Washington, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit and Charlotte.

TIMETABLE TO SEE PERU VS CHILE LIVE BY QATAR 2022 ELIMINATORIES IN MEXICO AND CENTRAL AMERICA

At 9:00 pm from the Dominican Republic. At 8:00 pm in Mexico City (6:00 pm in Tijuana) and Panama. At 7:00 pm from Costa Rica. At 6:00 pm in Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

WHAT TIME DOES PERU VS CHILE PLAY IN SPAIN?

If you are in Spain and you do not want to miss the ‘Classic of the Pacific’, you must connect at 3 in the morning on Friday, October 8. Likewise, you can see all the incidents on the Infobae Peru website when you wake up.

LAST RESULTS OF PERU VS CHILE

– Chile 2-0 Peru (Qualifying Qatar 2022)

– Chile 0-3 Peru (Copa América 2019)

– Peru 3-0 Chile (Friendly)

– Chile 2-1 Peru (Russia 2018 Qualifiers)

– Peru 3-4 Chile (Russia 2018 Qualifiers)

– Chile 2-1 Peru (Copa América 2015)

