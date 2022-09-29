At Zelensky’s request, Erdogan will talk to Putin about the illegitimate referendums held in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Erdogan will speak with Putin to address the illegitimate referendums held in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoganplans to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinto address the referendums organized by Moscow and held in four regions of eastern Ukraine where a supposed majority of voters opted to annex their territories to Russia.

During the session this Wednesday, Erdogan held a conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskywho asked him for help to “convince Putin” on the issue of illegal referendums, according to the Turkish president in an interview with the agency Anadolu.

Following Zelensky’s request, Erdogan He assured that he will hold a conversation this Thursday with Putin to deal with the holding of referendums, a fact that he has described as problematic.

“The referendum event in 4 cities brings problems. I would have liked them not to hold the referendums and that, instead, we could solve the problem diplomatically,” the Turkish president told the aforementioned agency.

The recent referendums held in the regions of Donestk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia over this weekend they have been widely rejected by the international community, alleging that they do not comply with democratic norms.

Turkey is a member of the I’LL TAKE and maintains good relations with both Ukraine as with Russiahaving mediated between the two states since the war began, even reaching an agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain.

During the day on Wednesday, Erdogan held a conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, who asked him for help to “convince Putin” on the issue of illegal referendums, according to the Turkish president in an interview with the Anadolu agency.

Last Tuesday, the undersecretary general of the HIM for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarloassured before the Security Council that the referendums held in eastern Ukraine by Russia “they cannot be called a genuine expression of the popular will.”

“Unilateral actions intended to provide an appearance of legitimacy to the attempted acquisition (…) of another State by a State (…) cannot be considered legal under International Law,” he stated. DiCarloaccording to a statement released by the Secretariat for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding of the HIM.

DiCarlo assured that voters participated in the referendum after the Russian authorities in the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia accompanied them at gunpoint to the electoral colleges.

These exercises, which have been carried out during an “active armed conflict” in areas of Ukraine under Russian control and “outside the legal and constitutional framework of Ukraine, they cannot be called a genuine expression of the popular will,” stressed the undersecretary.

DiCarlo reproached Russia his rhetoricinconsistent” in relation to the declaration on the prevention of a nuclear war of the five states signed on January 3, 2022.

“Allow me to reiterate the Secretary-General’s call Antonio Guterres to all states with nuclear weapons, including Russia, to recommit to the non-use and progressive elimination of nuclear weapons,” he said.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council that the referendums held in eastern Ukraine by Russia “cannot be called a genuine expression of the popular will.”

In this regard, he pointed out that the HIM remains “deeply concerned” by reports of continued attacks near the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia and urged the fighters to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA).

“It is imperative that all attacks on nuclear facilities end and that the purely civilian character of such plants be restored,” he stressed. DiCarlo.

The results released this Tuesday by the Russian Election Commission on the referendums, with the counts already completed in most cases, show support in the four territories, especially in Donetskwhere 98.7 percent is reached, as reported by the news agency TASS.

The Ukrainian authorities and Western governments do not grant any validity to the referendums, while Moscow intends to use them to legitimize its occupation, as it did in 2014 with the Crimean peninsula. The Kremlin has already made it clear that the hypothetical annexation of the four territories would be quick

In Luhansk the “yes” harvested 97.93 percent; in Zaporizhzhia, 97.81 percent; while the region of Jersón has been the one in which the least support has been obtained by the adherence to Russiaalthough the votes in favor have been notably higher, with 96.75 percent.

The Ukrainian authorities and the Western governments do not grant any validity to the referendums, while Moscow intends to use them to legitimize its occupation, as it did in 2014 with the peninsula of Crimea. The Kremlin has already made it clear that the hypothetical annexation of the four territories would be quick.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

The United States asked its citizens who are in Russia to leave that country “immediately”

Ukraine asked for more military aid from the West after the results of the Russian referendums in the occupied territories

The UN ignored the results of the Russian referendums in Ukraine and assured that they do not reflect “the genuine popular will”