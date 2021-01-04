Atal Pension Yojana: More than 52 lakh new shareholders added in the current financial year, know what is Atal Pension Yojana?

Atal Pension Yojana: So far in the financial year 2020-21, more than 52 lakh new shareholders have been associated with the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). With this, the number of people associated with this social security scheme of the government increased to 2.75 crore by the end of December. Also Read – Investing in PPF can make millionaires, know how much investment

What is Atal Pension Yojana? APY is a guaranteed pension of the government. Under this, three benefits are offered to the shareholders from the age of 60 years. Under this scheme, pension is guaranteed to the shareholders, after the death of the shareholder, the wife or husband is guaranteed equal pension. Also, there is a provision to return the accumulated amount to the nominee.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) said in a release that adding 52 lakh new shareholders so far in the financial year 2020-21 is a remarkable achievement, despite the unprecedented challenges due to the epidemic. This is the result of the untiring efforts of the banks. "State Bank of India alone has added more than 1.5 million new APY subscribers.

