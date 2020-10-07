Atal Tunnel: 3 accidents, selfies and lives lost due to negligence within 24 hours of inauguration

Atal Tunnel: It is just three days since the inauguration of the 9.02-km-long Atal Tunnel in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh and the series of accidents has started. Since the inauguration of the world’s longest tunnel, tourists have started coming here, but they are not following the rules and are falling prey to accidents. Also Read – Atal Tunnel to be inaugurated on October 3, Kangana Ranaut will also be included with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel under the Rohtang Pass on October 3, but on the very next day, there have been three accidents in the race to overtake each other, driving recklessly and taking selfies.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has built the tunnel at a height of 10 thousand feet after a decade of hard work. The BRO on Monday blamed the local authorities for not deploying police to monitor the motorists in the tunnel. However, following objections raised by BRO, the state government has deployed the police.

“An official communication was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office on July 3 and to the local administration on October 3,” Brig KP Purushottam, Chief Engineer of the BRO told Brig. Addressing the Chief Secretary, Advisor-cum-Chief of the Chief Minister in this letter, clearly stated the need for police. Along with this, the BRO asked civil officials to deploy fire personnel in the tunnel.

Brigadier KP Purushottam said, “The Prime Minister inaugurated the tunnel on 3 October and after that there were three accidents in one day. Tourists and drivers are flouting traffic rules inside the tunnel. CCTV showed that the drivers stopped their vehicles inside the tunnel to take selfies, while no one was allowed to park inside the tunnel. ” He told that despite double laning of the tunnel, overtaking is also not allowed.

(Input: IANS)