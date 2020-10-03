Atal Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi to inaugurate world’s longest ‘Atal Tunnel’ today, know its specialty

Atal Tunnel Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will inaugurate the strategically important Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh today. The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. Due to Atal Tunnel the distance between Manali and Leh will be reduced by 46 kilometers and travel time will also be reduced by four to five hours. Officials said that after the inauguration ceremony at Sisu of Lahaul Spiti, PM Modi will take part in a public event in Solang Valley. During this time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be present along with the Prime Minister. Also Read – Inside video of Atal Tunnel revealed, PM Modi will inaugurate at 10 pm on Saturday

PM Narendra Modi (file pic) to inaugurate atal tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh today. Also Read – PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, said- The path given by him … Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world and reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali & Leh. pic.twitter.com/gI1uCZOiYq Also Read – PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate world’s longest tunnel in Rohtang on October 3 – ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Let us tell you that the Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The 9.02 km long tunnel will keep Manali connected to the Lahaul Spiti Valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off from the rest due to heavy snowfall for about six months. The tunnel has been built at an altitude of about three thousand meters above sea level with state-of-the-art specialties among the Pir Panjal mountain range of the Himalayas.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will reach the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Kullu district today. He will stay in the guest house of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and interact with the officials there. Officials said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Manali on Friday evening. PM Modi (PM Modio) will reach its northern portal in the Lahaul Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district through the Atal tunnel and give a green signal to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (AVRTC) bus for the southern portal in Manali.

The southern portal of Atal Surang is located at a height of 3,060 meters, 25 kilometers from Manali, while the northern portal is located at a height of 3,071 meters near Taling, Sisu village in Lahaul Valley. Officials said that the horseshoe-shaped two-lane tunnel has an eight meter wide road and its height is 5.525 meters. He said that the tunnel built at a cost of Rs 3,300 crore is very important from the perspective of defense of the country.

The design of the Atal tunnel has been designed for three thousand cars and 1500 trucks per day, in which the maximum speed of vehicles will be 80 kilometers per hour. The government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had decided to construct this strategically important tunnel under the Rohtang Pass and the foundation stone of the contact route was laid on 26 May 2002 on the southern portal of the tunnel. In December 2019, the Modi government decided to name the tunnel as Atal Tunnel in honor of the former Prime Minister, who died last year.

Highlights of Atal Tunnel

– Atal Tunnel made of Rs.3,300 crore is very important from the perspective of defense of the country

– Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world

– 9.02 km length is alto tunnel

– Will keep Manali connected with Lahaul Spiti Valley throughout the year

– Alat tunnel built in the middle of Pir Panjal mountain range of Himalayas

– The southern portal of the Atal tunnel is 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 meters.

– North Portal is located near the village of Tising, Sisu in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 meters.

– Horseshoe shaped two lane tunnel has 8 meter wide road

– Atal tunnel height is 5.525 meters

– The Atal tunnel is designed for 3000 cars and 1500 trucks per day.

– The maximum speed of vehicles inside the Atal Tunnel will be 80 kilometers per hour.

(input language)