Atal Tunnel to be inaugurated on October 3, Kangana Ranaut will be included with PM Modi

Atal Tunnel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Manali on October 3 to inaugurate the world’s longest ‘Atal Tunnel’ built in Rohtang. According to information received from sources, Kangana Ranaut can also attend this inauguration ceremony on this occasion. On September 17, Kangna congratulated the Prime Minister on his birthday, Modi had thanked him through social media after taking the name of Kangana. With the consent of the PM, Kangana has got Y plus security when the Shiv Sena threatens Kangana. Also Read – Former CM Akhilesh Yadav made this special demand to the Central Government, said – Government should worry about the future of the country

In such a situation, it is believed that Kangana can meet PM Modi. It is also worth mentioning here that Kangana Ranaut has expressed her desire to meet the PM for the last several days to discuss the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, including improvement in Bollywood. Apart from this, Kangana has supported the Prime Minister on many occasions and on the recently passed farmer bills, Kangana has also praised the PM strongly. Also Read – Another record for the name of the first woman Rafael Pilot, Varanasi to be from PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency

The Atal tunnel built in Rohtang is no less than a wonder. This tunnel, built at an altitude of 10 thousand 40 feet from the beach, has all the features that are necessary for today and the time to come. On every half kilometer in the tunnel, where an emergency tunnel has been made, a control room has also been made on both sides for security. Also Read – These 60 districts of the country were badly affected by Corona, this advice given by PM Narendra Modi

Apart from this, the facility of 4G phones at every 150 meters, and CCTV cameras have been installed at every 60 meters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now inaugurate this wonderful tunnel on October 3 and dedicate it to the public.