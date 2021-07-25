Atanu Das (Archer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Atanu Das (Archer) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Atanu Das is an Indian archer. He represents India in Recurve Males’s Person. Atanu made his world debut in 2008 via International Formative years Championships. He won Arjuna Award through President Ram Nath Kovind in yr 2020. He’s lately hired in Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) Sports activities Promotion Board.
Delivery & Early Existence
Atanu Das used to be born on 5 April 1992 to Amit Das and Arati Das in Kolkata, West Bengal. He finished his training from Baranagar Narendranath Vidyamandir, Kolkata. Atanu graduated with a BA stage from Vinayaka Challenge College, Salem, Tamil Nadu. He had an hobby in archery and on the age of 14 he joined an archery academy in Kolkata to foster his talent.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Atanu Das
|Occupation
|Archer
|Date of Delivery
|5 April 1992
|Age (as in 2021)
|29 Years
|Delivery Position
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Arati Das
Father : Amit Das
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Spouse : Deepika Kumari (m. 2020-Provide)
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Kolkata, West Bengal
Profession
From 2008 onwards, Atanu started to constitute India the world over beginning with International Formative years Championships the place he received his first medal through profitable Bronze. In 2010, he received a Gold medal on the 33rd Junior Nationwide Archery Championships. In 2011, he received a Silver Medal in Recurve Junior Males’s staff at International Formative years Championships.
In 2013, Atanu received 3 Bronze medals on the Asian Archery Grand Prix held in Thailand. In 2014, he received a Silver Medal on the Senior Nationwide Archery Championships. He represented India on the Rio Olympics. He used to be the one make archer on the match. In 2019, he received a Bronze medal in 3 occasions at Asian Archery Championships and a silver medal on the Wold Archery Championships held within the Netherlands.
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|Baranagar Narendranath Vidyamandir, Kolkata
|School
|Vinayaka Challenge College, Salem
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|2008-Provide
|Nationwide Awards
|Arjuna Award (2020)
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 7″ Toes
|Weight
|75 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Travelling and Taking note of track
Non-public Existence
Atanu Das married to Deepika Kumari on 30 June 2020 in a personal rite held in Morabadi, Ranchi.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Deepika Kumari (Archer)
|Marriage Date
|30 June 2020
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Atanu Das
- Atanu Das used to be born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- He’s lately hired with Bharat Petroleum Sports activities promotion board in Kolkata.
- In 2020, he received Arjuna Award for Archery.
- He used to be decided on through the Archery Affiliation of India (AAI) to constitute India on the Rio Olympics.
- In 2008, he moved to Tata Archery Academy the place he used to be skilled through Korean trainer Lim Chae Wong.
In case you have extra information about Atanu Das. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.
Similar