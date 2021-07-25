Atanu Das (Archer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Atanu Das (Archer) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Atanu Das is an Indian archer. He represents India in Recurve Males’s Person. Atanu made his world debut in 2008 via International Formative years Championships. He won Arjuna Award through President Ram Nath Kovind in yr 2020. He’s lately hired in Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) Sports activities Promotion Board.

Delivery & Early Existence

Atanu Das used to be born on 5 April 1992 to Amit Das and Arati Das in Kolkata, West Bengal. He finished his training from Baranagar Narendranath Vidyamandir, Kolkata. Atanu graduated with a BA stage from Vinayaka Challenge College, Salem, Tamil Nadu. He had an hobby in archery and on the age of 14 he joined an archery academy in Kolkata to foster his talent.

Bio

Actual Title Atanu Das Occupation Archer Date of Delivery 5 April 1992 Age (as in 2021) 29 Years Delivery Position Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian House The town Kolkata, West Bengal Circle of relatives Mom : Arati Das

Father : Amit Das

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : Deepika Kumari (m. 2020-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Cope with Kolkata, West Bengal

Profession

From 2008 onwards, Atanu started to constitute India the world over beginning with International Formative years Championships the place he received his first medal through profitable Bronze. In 2010, he received a Gold medal on the 33rd Junior Nationwide Archery Championships. In 2011, he received a Silver Medal in Recurve Junior Males’s staff at International Formative years Championships.

In 2013, Atanu received 3 Bronze medals on the Asian Archery Grand Prix held in Thailand. In 2014, he received a Silver Medal on the Senior Nationwide Archery Championships. He represented India on the Rio Olympics. He used to be the one make archer on the match. In 2019, he received a Bronze medal in 3 occasions at Asian Archery Championships and a silver medal on the Wold Archery Championships held within the Netherlands.

Training Main points and Extra

College Baranagar Narendranath Vidyamandir, Kolkata School Vinayaka Challenge College, Salem Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut 2008-Provide Nationwide Awards Arjuna Award (2020)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 7″ Toes Weight 75 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing, Travelling and Taking note of track

Non-public Existence

Atanu Das married to Deepika Kumari on 30 June 2020 in a personal rite held in Morabadi, Ranchi.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Deepika Kumari (Archer)

Marriage Date 30 June 2020 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Atanu Das

Atanu Das used to be born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.

He’s lately hired with Bharat Petroleum Sports activities promotion board in Kolkata.

In 2020, he received Arjuna Award for Archery.

He used to be decided on through the Archery Affiliation of India (AAI) to constitute India on the Rio Olympics.

In 2008, he moved to Tata Archery Academy the place he used to be skilled through Korean trainer Lim Chae Wong.

