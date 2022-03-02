Atari returns with a new IP and the promise of more games for the future: this is the Kombinera trailer

Although the general director is aware of the current position of the company, he assures that they will launch titles more frequently.

If you have been around here for a long time, you probably already know the name of Atari. This brand managed to be a really important icon for the video game sector, but its latest interventions in the medium today have been rather scarce. However, the well-known brand has refused to be forgotten and, focusing again on the video game business, he promised to return in style.

Atari will release a game every month for the next 13 monthsNow, we know from IGN that these plans are coming to fruition with Combine: a new Atari IP that mixes the arcade puzzle experience. As seen in its first trailer, we will have to overcome over 300 environments and puzzles controlling balls of different colors. In turn, these balls have unique abilities that will allow us to clear the way to access the next level, so it will be necessary for us to concentrate to advance in the game.

Atari will collaborate with a variety of studios, from small indies to larger studiosWade RosenWith this presentation, Atari hits the table and secures its position in the video game sector. The CEO of the company, Wade Rosenexplains to the aforementioned medium that Kombinera is a new commitment to publish more games in the futurewith the aim of launching a new title every month for the next 13 months. This includes everything from classic collections to retro installments and even new IPs, not forgetting the possibility that we may see more installments from existing franchises.

And this new step, as expected, requires new relationships with the different agents of the sector. As Rosen comments, it won’t be a surprise “to see Atari collaborate with a variety of studios, from small independents to larger studios with established reputations.” Some intentions that will begin as soon as Kombinera goes on the market on next april.

Atari will have a role in gaming culture on par with its role in pop cultureWade RosenRosen is fully aware of Atari’s current position in the industry, so his plans looking ahead to 2022 are envisioned as the company’s renaissance: “Despite the brand’s roots in gaming, today’s Atari has less of a presence and less relevance in gaming culture. You could say the brand is unbalanced. A modern Atari will find that balancewhere its role in gaming culture is on par with its role in pop culture.”

Rosen has not revealed more details about the games that are to come, but it is to be hoped that they will recover the arcade essence that has characterized Atari so much in its golden age. As read on IGN, Kombinera reflects these plans through platforms and puzzles that are identified as main features in company jobs. “What made those arcade experiences memorable, and something you wanted to come back to, was that they were immediately accessible and yet cloaked in depth and surprises that you will discover as you master the game,” says the director.

We will have to see how Atari develops at this stage, which, although it is still part of its very essence, is also perceived as something new on its way. Of course, the company hasn’t been completely silent in recent years, as it has kept retro lovers happy with the Atari VCS and its over 100 built-in games.

However, Atari’s latest incursions into video games today have raised various reviews between the players. After all, the iconic brand has decided to celebrate its 50th anniversary by betting on the blockchain, which has left us with loot boxes con contenido NFT that have not fallen very well in the community.

