Atari takes more steps in the sector and buys a huge video game database

MobyGames has been collecting images, descriptions and information from multiple games since 1999.

Although it no longer enjoys the fame of yesteryear, Atari It is still determined to give a new blow to the table within the video game sector. She has reiterated these intentions with the announcement of Combine, a new IP, and the promise of more games in the future. However, his plans also leave room to take out his wallet and acquire one of the video game databases most important: MobyGames.

The operation reaches a price of 1.5 million dollarsFounded in 1999 by three high school friends, this website has become a reference point for all kinds of video game information. In this way, it allows us to access screenshots, official images, descriptions and data on a large number of digital adventures. A set of references that now pass into the hands of Atari for $1.5 millionas Kotaku advances.

From the perspective of both companies, this transaction will improve the user experience on the platform and maintain project stability: “MobyGames has found in Atari a partner that will provide the investment and support we need to complete long-planned improvements“, explains Jeremiah Freyholtz, general manager of the website. “I am sure that this transition will allow MobyGames to remain a community-driven project, and that Atari’s intervention puts us in a good position for a long-term stability and success“.

Atari has been taking over the news of the video game with some initiatives and declarations, although the celebration of its 50th anniversary with loot boxes and NFTs has raised some complaints in the community. However, from the company they have their sights set on the video game sector and assure that they will return to making premium games for PC and consoles.

