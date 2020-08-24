ATEEZ Catches Daddy Yankee’s Eye Through Fan Edit Of “THANXX” And “Rompe”

Reggaetón famous person Daddy Yankee took discover of a current fan edit of ATEEZ!

On August 22, an ATEEZ fan took to Twitter to put up a enjoyable video clip that had been edited to indicate ATEEZ dancing to their track “THANXX” towards the soundtrack of Daddy Yankee’s iconic hit “Rompe.” Amusingly, the choreography for “THANXX” simply occurs to match up completely with the refrain of “Rompe” within the video.

el mismísimo daddy yankee estaría orgulloso @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/5EO4UUzvGU — zero: gissel ✩︎⡱ ᵃᵗᵉᵉᵍᶦ (@gxssel_) August 22, 2020

Shortly afterwards, Daddy Yankee thrilled followers by liking the put up on Twitter, resulting in tons of tweets clamoring for a collaboration between the 2 artists.

Would you be keen on seeing a collaboration between ATEEZ and Daddy Yankee?

After making their comeback with their first title monitor “INCEPTION” final month, ATEEZ simply dropped the music video for his or her second title monitor “THANXX.” Try their new video right here!