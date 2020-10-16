ATEEZ Members, SF9 Members, U-KISS’s Jun, T-ara’s Jiyeon, And More Cast In New KBS Variety Drama

KBS’s upcoming selection drama “Imitation” (literal title) has introduced a star-studded lineup of idol actors!

“Imitation” is predicated on a webtoon of the identical title concerning the lives of idols within the leisure trade. The webtoon is widespread all around the world with over 3.73 million subscribers on Kakao Web page and greater than 600,000 registered feedback.

The drama adaptation, which is being billed as a “selection drama,” can be directed by Han Hyun Hee (“Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung,” “Solomon’s Perjury“) and written by Choi Solar Younger and Kim Min Jung.

The solid consists of Jung Ji So, identified for her position in Oscar-winning movie “Parasite”; ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, Jongho, and San; SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung; U-KISS’s Jun; T-ara’s Jiyeon; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; Yuri; Ahn Jung Hoon; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; g.o.d’s Danny Ahn; and Shim Eun Jin.

Jung Ji So, Minseo, and Lim Nayoung have been solid as members of the woman group Tea Celebration. Jung Ji So will play Maha, the middle of the woman group, who is a proficient dancer and can also be branching out into performing. Lim Nayoung will play Hyun Ji, the previous middle and visible of Tea Celebration, whereas Minseo will play Ria, the chief and vocalist of Tea Celebration.

T-ara’s Jiyeon has been solid as Larima, the highest feminine solo artist amongst idols.

U-KISS’s Jun, SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Yuri, and Ahn Jung Hoon have been solid as members of the boy group SHAX. SHAX is a prime boy group that guidelines the music charts. U-KISS’s Jun will play the middle of the group, Kwon Ryoc, who combines expertise, attractiveness, and an endearing clumsiness.

Chani will play former member Eun Jo, who is similar age as Ryoc. The 2 of them had been the most well-liked members in SHAX and are each rivals and pals. Jongho will play Hyuk, the youngest member of the group, whereas Hwiyoung will play Yihyun, the vocalist and producer of the group. Yuri will play Do Jin, who’s in control of selection within the group, and Ahn Jung Hoon will play the group’s chief, Jae Woo.

ATEEZ’S Yunho, Seonghwa, and San, and Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, have been solid as members of the group Glowing. Yunho will play Yoo Jin, the middle of Glowing, who is a persistent and enduring individual beneath his mild seems and candy smile. Suwoong will play Glowing’s former middle, Hyun Oh, whereas Seonghwa and San will play the members Min Soo and Se Younger respectively.

Danny Ahn will play Tea Celebration’s company CEO, Ji Hak, and Shim Eun Jin will play Reporter Byun, who retains monitor of idols’ each transfer.

The manufacturing employees of “Imitation” said, “The drama options the assembly of scorching rookies of the current with first- and second-generation idols. Please sit up for their synergy as they create their distinctive characters to stay. By means of ‘Imitation,’ which brings to life the intense and dramatic world of idols, we are going to ship a drama with varied charms like a particular present set.”

“Imitation” will air within the first half of 2021.

