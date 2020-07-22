ATEEZ Surpasses Personal Best In Stock Pre-Orders For New Album

With ATEEZ gearing up for his or her comeback, they’ve set a brand new private file for inventory pre-orders!

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated primarily based on varied components together with what number of albums had been pre-ordered by followers.

In keeping with ATEEZ’s company KQ Leisure, their new album “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” has reached 250,000 inventory pre-orders as of the morning of July 21. The company stated that it’s very encouraging to see that they’ve already beat their private finest with one other eight days to go till the album comes out.

ATEEZ is as soon as once more encouraging followers to participate in deciding which monitor they’ll be selling. They’ve to this point launched a number of teasers for 2 tracks, “INCEPTION” and “THANXX,” and followers, the members, and different celebrities can be voting to find out which can win.

The group is planning a three-hour on-line comeback present titled “ATEEZ AIR CON ‘ZERO : FEVER Half.1,” jam-packed with many performances and behind-the-scenes footage, which can air on July 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

ATEEZ’s new album comes out on July 29 at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at their teasers to this point right here!

