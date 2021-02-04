ATEEZ Surprises With Mysterious “From The New World” Photo

ATEEZ has one thing new on the way in which!

On February 5, ATEEZ launched a photograph through their social media accounts together with the textual content, “FROM THE NEW WORLD” and the date and time of March 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

In July 2020, ATEEZ shared a teaser picture for their newest album “ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Half.1” with textual content that stated “INTO THE NEW WORLD.”

In the meantime, the group is gearing as much as seem on Mnet’s idol competitors present “Kingdom,” which premieres in April.

