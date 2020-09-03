ATEEZ Talks About Hiatus Before Recent Comeback, Where They See Themselves In 5 Years, And More

In a latest interview and pictorial for The Star journal, ATEEZ mirrored on how far they’ve come since their debut!

After posing for the journal’s September subject, the ATEEZ members sat down to talk about their expertise in a post-shoot interview. Seonghwa shared, “Before this shoot, I went again and checked out our pre-debut pictorial for The Star. Our vibe at this time was actually completely different from our vibe again then, which made me really feel like we’ve grown rather a lot.” Hongjoong chimed in with fun, “I actually appreciated how you could possibly see that our members’ visuals had been upgraded in comparison with earlier than our debut.”

Though it’s been lower than two years since their debut, ATEEZ has already earned a popularity for his or her highly effective dancing and intense performances. When requested if there was something particular they did to organize earlier than they went on stage, Hongjoong replied, “As a result of our choreography could be very intense, all of us do a whole lot of stretching earlier than we go up on stage, with no need to be instructed to take action.”

He added, “Since rehearsals for many music reveals happen within the morning, we attempt to stretch, heat up, and actually get our vitality ranges up.”

ATEEZ just lately made a profitable return with their double title tracks “INCEPTION” and “THANXX,” marking their first comeback in over six months—a protracted hiatus by ATEEZ’s requirements. Describing what was most troublesome about that point, Yeosang remarked, “We had a tough time throughout our lengthy hiatus as a result of we actually missed our fan membership ATINY.”

In the meantime, Mingi revealed that he’d labored even tougher on making ready for this comeback as a result of it marked the start of a brand new collection of albums (following the conclusion of their “TREASURE” collection earlier this yr). “As a result of we have been beginning a brand new album collection, we needed to work on producing all kinds of latest raps,” recalled the rapper. “That half was a bit troublesome.”

As for the place they thought they’d be 5 years from now, Jongho replied, “I believe we’ll be persevering with to take pleasure in each facet of our work, simply as we do now.” Yunho confidently declared, “We’ll nonetheless be along with ATINY,” earlier than playfully including, “and we’ll even be capturing the quilt of the September 2025 subject of The Star.”

Lastly, when requested to ship a message to their followers, Wooyoung remarked, “ATEEZ will proceed to indicate a whole lot of development and enchancment sooner or later, so please stay up for us.” San chimed in, “Our pictorial got here out trying very fairly, so please stay up for it rather a lot. We’ll work onerous to develop into an ATEEZ that grows and improves much more sooner or later.”

After releasing the music video for his or her first title monitor “INCEPTION” earlier this summer time, ATEEZ dropped the music video for his or her second title monitor “THANXX” final week. Take a look at their new video right here!

