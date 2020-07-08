ATEEZ Talks About Their Hiatus And Preparations For July Album Release

In a brand new photograph shoot and interview with 1st Look journal, ATEEZ talked about their hiatus.

The group beforehand made a comeback in January this yr with “Reply” and is now making ready for a July album launch. Seonghwa mentioned, “After debuting, we labored with out relaxation, however our hiatus this time round was fairly lengthy. We missed performing for our followers so much. Utilizing that drive and dedication, we’re working laborious on making ready one thing actually wonderful.”

Hongjoong added, “We need to give individuals surprising happiness once they understand, ‘ATEEZ is aware of how do that too.’ All the members are working so laborious so that individuals will say, ‘After all, it’s ATEEZ!’”

ATEEZ’s full pictorial and interview will be seen within the 199th concern of 1st Look journal.

The group is scheduled to launch a brand new album titled “ZERO: FEVER Half.1” on July 29. Take a look at the teasers right here.

