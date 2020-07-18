ATEEZ Talks About Upcoming Series + Finding New Ways To Communicate With Fans Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

In a latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar journal, ATEEZ talked about their upcoming comeback and kicking off the subsequent chapter of their story.

The group is presently gearing as much as make their return on July 29, and whereas posing for the journal’s August challenge, they impressed the workers with their famously robust teamwork and reportedly lit up the shoot with their playful power.

ATEEZ not too long ago introduced their “TREASURE” sequence—which started with their debut again in late 2018—to an finish with their final comeback in January, and their upcoming launch “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” will mark the start of a completely new period for the group. Describing what they’d in retailer for the longer term, the ATEEZ members remarked, “If we needed to sum up our new sequence with a single key phrase, I feel it might be ‘youth.’ We’re going to indicate ATEEZ’s youth, ardour, and fiery spirit.”

Earlier this 12 months, ATEEZ postponed their sold-out world tour as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the group has beforehand talked about their disappointment at not with the ability to see their followers in individual.

Sharing that they have been actively looking for new methods to beat the scenario and get nearer to their followers, the idols commented, “Above all else, our tradition is altering after the coronavirus outbreak. In gentle of the altering circumstances, we’re looking for new methods to speak with our followers by way of all kinds of strategies. Please sit up for it.”

Forward of their return on July 29, ATEEZ might be holding their on-line comeback present “ATEEZ AIR CON ‘ZERO : FEVER Half.1′” on July 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

