ATEEZ To Star In New Adventure Reality Show

ATEEZ shall be starring in a brand new selection present of their very personal!

On October 22, Kakao M formally introduced that it could be launching a brand new journey actuality present entitled “ATEEZ Fever Highway.” Notably, the upcoming selection program will characteristic components of the ATEEZ universe.

Kakao M acknowledged, “In addition to showcasing the charms and chemistry of the ATEEZ members, who shall be taking up all kinds of missions, [‘ATEEZ Fever Road’] shall be a brand new and distinctive journey actuality present that pulls from the ATEEZ universe and its tightly-written storyline. We plan to air a complete of eight episodes, every of which shall be roughly quarter-hour lengthy.”

The upcoming present will characteristic the premise of the ATEEZ members discovering a secret area by which a mysterious determine left hidden missions for them two years previously. The idols should play a wide range of entertaining video games as they remedy the thriller of who left these missions for them and why they’ve precipitated sure occasions to happen.

Park Hye Jin, the manufacturing director (PD) of “ATEEZ Fever Highway,” commented, “Not too long ago, many Okay-pop idols have been drawing curiosity for his or her storytelling and inventive universes. In specific, ATEEZ is a gaggle that has acquired consideration for his or her charming and tightly-stuctured universe. Please present a variety of curiosity in ‘ATEEZ Fever Highway,’ which can characteristic glimpses of each the members’ relatable sides of their on a regular basis lives in addition to their tales throughout the ATEEZ universe.”

“ATEEZ Fever Highway” will air on Mondays and Thursdays at 12 p.m. KST for 4 weeks, beginning on October 26.

Are you excited to see ATEEZ star on this new selection present?

Supply (1)