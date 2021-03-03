ATEEZ Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “ZERO : FEVER Half.2”

ATEEZ’s sixth mini album, launched March 1, is hovering via the charts all internationally!

“ZERO : FEVER Half.2” is taking the group via milestone after milestone, first with their report variety of inventory pre-orders and subsequent with getting into all the main home music charts together with Melon, Bugs, and Genie upon launch.

Now, they’ve reached No. 1 on iTunes Prime Album charts in at the very least 36 areas together with the USA, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and extra. Particularly, the title observe “Fireworks (I’m The One)” was ranked No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in 20 nations together with Brazil, Peru, Russia, and the Philippines.

March 2, ATEEZ will maintain a web based showcase for his or her followers on Naver V LIVE at 8 p.m. KST and carry out their title observe for the primary time.

Congratulations, ATEEZ!

