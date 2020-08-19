General News

ATEEZ Ups Excitement With Release Date And New Teaser Photos For “THANXX” MV

August 19, 2020
ATEEZ has revealed some information about their upcoming music video!

Forward of the discharge of their mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half. 1” final month, ATEEZ held a vote between their double title tracks to see which one they’d promote: “INCEPTION” or “THANXX.” Whereas “INCEPTION” received, the music video for “THANXX” will likely be popping out quickly!

ATEEZ has now introduced that the MV will drop on August 24 at midday KST. They’ve additionally shared a gaggle teaser and photographs of Hongjoong!

 

Keep tuned for extra updates on ATEEZ’s new MV!

