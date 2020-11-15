ATEEZ’s Mingi To Take A Break From Activities For Health Reasons

ATEEZ’s Mingi is quickly taking a break from all actions.

On November 15, ATEEZ’s company, KQ Leisure, launched an announcement saying that Mingi had began to expertise psychological anxiousness and that ATEEZ would quickly be selling as seven members whereas he took time without work to get better.

The complete assertion reads as follows:

Howdy, that is KQ Leisure.

We have now some unlucky information to share concerning the well being of ATEEZ’s Mingi.

Lately, Mingi had begun to expertise psychological anxiousness, which he had by no means skilled earlier than. He mentioned his signs with the company and went to the hospital to get examined and recognized. Consequently, the physician advisable that he wanted to get loads of relaxation and stability.

After lengthy discussions between ATEEZ, together with Mingi, and the company, it was determined that Mingi would give attention to his remedy and recovering his well being. Due to this fact, Mingi will quickly take a hiatus from ATEEZ’s actions.

ATEEZ will promote with seven members in the meanwhile. We’ll announce Mingi’s return to scheduled actions solely after making our choice primarily based on cautious discussions and knowledgeable opinion.

Throughout his hiatus, Mingi won’t take part in separate actions however as a substitute give attention to recovering his well being. The company will do every part we will to assist him rapidly return to full well being.

We ask that ATINY ship their cheers and help to Mingi.

Thanks.