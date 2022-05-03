Atento Boca: a Corinthians star broke his ligaments and will not be able to play the rest of the Libertadores

The injury of Paulinho, figure of Corinthians

One of its direct rivals Boca Juniors on the Liberators cup suffered the loss of one of its most influential footballers. Paulinhothe experienced midfielder who shared the Barcelona squad with Lionel Messi and today he militates in the Corinthians from Brazil, suffered a serious injury in the duel against Fortaleza for a new date of Brazilian Championship.

As confirmed by the medical department of the Timaothe former midfielder for the Brazilian national team tore the cruciate ligaments in his left knee. “Midfielder Paulinho underwent imaging tests and a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee was found.. Under the care of the Club’s Medical Department, the athlete began treatment and will undergo surgery with a date yet to be confirmed. A lot of strength in this recovery, idol!”, published the official Twitter account of the São Paulo team.

The injury occurred before 30 minutes into the first half in the match that Corinthians played last Sunday at their stadium against Fortaleza, another rival of an Argentine team in the highest club competition in South America, in this case Marcelo Gallardo’s River . How did the incident occur? Paulinho tried to stop his body to return and recover the ball when, apparently and as can be seen in the images, his left leg made a strange movement where the ligament would have ruptured.

Corinthians’ statement about Paulinho’s injury

The 33-year-old midfielder, who had started the match as a starter, remained on the ground awaiting the arrival of the doctors. While he was being carried off the field, Paulinho he was visibly saddened by the injury and the entire substitute bench came to support him. Waiting for the beginning of the recovery, it is possible that the experienced player who also wore the jerseys of the Tottenham Spursin the Premier League, and who spent several years of his career in Chinese football (Guangzhou Evergrande) will miss the rest of the year and will only be able to play again in 2023.

In this way, Corinthians loses one of its emblems for what is coming in the Libertadores and the Brazilian tournament. In the international competition, Timao is in first place in Group E. After the first three dates, the Brazilians lead the area with six points and this Wednesday they will host Deportivo Cali. The Colombians add four units -they come from equaling against Always Ready in Bolivia-, the same amount as the team that plays as a local at the height of La Paz. Xeneize is last with three points and will have to visit Hernando Siles.

In the domestic championship, Corinthians’ start is promising. Those led by Vítor Pereira are the sole leaders of the Brasileirao with 9 points, product of three wins and one loss (against Palmeiras in the prelude to the duel in which they beat Boca in São Paulo).

The Timao emblem will surely miss the rest of the year

