Atento Scaloni: an Italian team seeks to build a forward with Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, the dream of Monza

Since Silvio Berlusconi acquired Associazione Calcio Monza in 2018, the Lombardy region as a whole no longer knows the impossible. Product of a significant financial injection and renowned players, the club had a meteoric rise to make great history in Italy and achieve promotion to Serie A.

With Adriano Galliani as his right-hand man, with whom he formed a successful duo while they commanded the actions of Milan (they won 29 titles between 1986 and 2016) and closed the additions of Andrea Carboni (Cagliari), Andrea Ranocchia (free from Inter), Alessio Cragno ( Cagliari) and Stefano Sensi (on loan from Inter). But they are not satisfied and go for more. According to the journalist specializing in the transfer market, Gianluca Di Marzio, The big dream is to form a forward with Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala.

“I say that it is out of our reach, not that it is impossible”, was the phrase that Galliani released that began to generate a stir in Italy. Apparently those words were not a simple expression of desire, since the leader picked up the phone and contacted Wanda Nara, wife and manager of the scorer.

The idea of ​​​​Monza is that if Icardi does not get any club in the last days of the transfer market, go all out for the albiceleste and offer a transfer with charge. This idea has already been made known to their peers at Paris Saint Germain, where it is not a priority and they seem to be open to listening to offers for the former Sampdoria and Inter.

A key piece of information in this negotiation could be the link between Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of the club’s owner and vice president of the club Mediaset, and Wanda Nara. The young businessman was the one who hired Argentina to be his columnist, from 2018 to 2019, in the Tiki Taka and Big Brother VIP programs. “It would be a great opportunity to have him at Monza. Imagine what a story if he scored against Inter. Maybe… But don’t let me go any further: I have faith in Galliani, ”he commented in the last few hours.

After a good first year at PSG, the player from Rosario has just played 30 games last season, in which he scored five goals (four for Ligue 1 and one for the French Cup). The footballer needs to relaunch his career to continue with the chances of earning a place in Lionel Scaloni’s consideration for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Monza also set its sights on another player battling for a ticket to the next World Cup: Paulo Dybala. Although Inter is the institution that showed the most interest in hiring him after being released from Juventus and Milan is on the prowl, Galliani, in silence, made his move by contacting this Friday with the Cordovan’s representative, to whom he made clear the interest of adding him to his ranks.

