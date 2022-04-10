Atento Scaloni: Saudi Arabia’s top scorer suffered a serious injury 7 months after his debut at the Qatar World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s striker, Saleh Al-Shehri, suffered a serious injury 7 months before the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The scorer of the selected Saudi Arabia, Saleh Al-Shehrisuffered the Achilles tendon rupture in the right leg and will arrive with just enough Qatar World Cup 2022in which your country shares the Group C with Argentina, Mexico and Poland. The 28-year-old striker was injured during the game of Al-Hilalteam led by Ramon Diaz, on the Asian Champions League.

The Riyadh club confirmed in the last few hours that Al-Shehri, figure and top scorer for the Arab team in the Asian Qualifiers with seven goals, It will have to be operated in the next few days.

Usually this injury requires a recovery of between four and six months so his return to the courts would be very close to the debut in the world Cup in view of Argentinathe November 22th in the stadium Lusail.

The children of the desert They appear as one of the great Asian powers and surely the most outstanding Arab team. With three continental titles to his credit, he is a sleeping giant: no success since ’96 Asian Cup. Saudi Arabia has a relatively modern national team, since it played its first World Cup in 1994, the only time he got past the first round. Four Argentine coaches knew how to experiment with the Saudis: Jorge Solari, Gabriel Calderón, Edgardo Bauza and Juan Antonio Pizzi.

The Argentina from Messi will debut against children of the desertwhich are led by the French Herve Renard and they arrived at the World Cup as leaders in their area. The flea He already has a match against this rival in his record in a friendly match that did not leave the best of memories.

In the only confrontation Lionel Messi against Saudi Arabiahis first opponent in the Qatar World Cup 2022it was in November 2012at the beginning of the cycle Alexander Sabella which culminated in the world runner-up two years later. The match was played in Riyadh and ended tied 0 a 0. The crack Rosario played the 90 minutes, wore the captain’s armband and shared the offense with When Aguero, Di Maria Y This Salvio.

The most striking thing left by that commitment was not within the playing field of the King Fahd Stadiumbut in the previous game there were moments of tension with a Leo Messi that revolutionized the public with its arrival and ended frightened by an officer protecting him and inadvertently pointed a rifle at his face.

The Argentine team took a lackluster draw against a Saudi team that at that time was led by Frank Rijkaarda Dutch coach who just made his debut Messi in it FC Barcelona.

Currently, the French Herve Renardwithout great scrolls as a footballer but with experiences in several clubs in addition to four selected (Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast and Morocco), took charge of the Saudi team in 2019 and sealed the ticket for Qatar 2022. The Arabs finished undefeated in the first phase above the goal line Uzbekistan, Palestine, Singapore and Yemen. The good walk was maintained in the next round, in which he returned to lead Group Bleaving Japan in second place for the last victory against Australia, who came third.

The particularity of the children of the desert is that all its components militate in domestic football. Among his figures stand out Salem Al-Dawsaritop scorer in qualifying along with Saleh Al-Shehri with 7 goals (both play in Al-Hilal), Fahad Al Muwallad (Al-Ittihad) and the young promise of 21 years Firas Al-Buraikanwho is active in Al-Fateh.

