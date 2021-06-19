Athiran Film (2021) Aha Video: Forged, Roles, Group, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

Athiran is a Telugu language film. The film free up date is 28 Would possibly 2021. It has Lena Kumar, Sai Pallavi and so forth within the solid. The film will flow on-line on Aha Video.

The plot revolves round a psychological health center run through a grasping physician. An officer involves check up on the actions. Issues take a brand new flip because the habits of Nithya adjustments after assembly Vinayan. Can she be stored from the mysterious position?

Director: Vivek

Style: Drama, Motion, Suspense, Mystery

Language: Telugu

Unencumber Date: 28 Would possibly 2021