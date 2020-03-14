Athiya Shetty Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Aathia Shetty is an Indian actress. Like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, star child Aathia Shetty has additionally ready herself to make her Bollywood debut. For this, he has additionally taken superior coaching in all the pieces. Aathia Shetty will quickly be making an entry within the movie business with Nikhil Advani’s Hero. Within the movie Hero, Suraj Pancholi, son of Aathiya’s reverse Aditya Pancholi can even be seen. Learn mor to learn about Athiya Shetty Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Born in Mumbai on 5 November 1992, Aathia is the daughter of Bollywood’s famend actor and producer Sunil Shetty. Athiya’s mom’s identify is Mana Shetty. Ahan Shetty is the youthful brother of Aathia Shetty.
Athiya accomplished her commencement from the New York Movie Academy to study performing abilities earlier than starting her movie innings. Other than performing. He has taken coaching from famend movie choreographer Remo D’Souza to additional enhance his dancing abilities.
Athiya Shetty goes to start out her movie profession with Nikhil Advani’s movie Hero.
Athiya Shetty Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Athiya Shetty
Born: November 5, 1992
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Occupation: Actress, Mannequin
Athiya Shetty Age, Top, Weight
Age: 27 years previous as of 2019
Top: 5 Ft three Inches
Weight:55 kg
Hair Coloration: Black
Eye Coloration: Black
Tattoos: No
Physique Measurement: 34-25-34 Inches
Athiya Shetty Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Scorpio
Nick Identify: Athiya
Faculty: American Faculty of Bombay
Faculty: New York Movie Academy
Schooling: Graduated
Nationality: Indian
Movie Debut: “Hero” Film in 2015
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Controversial: None
Athiya Shetty Wage & Internet value
Wage: Underneath assessment
Internet Price: INR 2.25 Crore Approx
Athiya Shetty Household & Caste
Father: Sunil Shetty (Actor)
Mom: Mana Shetty (Director)
Brother: Aahan Shetty (Youthful)
Sister: Not Recognized
Faith: Christianity
Caste: Not Recognized
Athiya Shetty Favourite Issues & Hobbies
Hobbies: Purchasing, and Touring
Favourite Actor: Shahrukh Khan
Favourite Actress: Parineeti Chopra
Favourite Meals: Salad
Favourite Vacation spot: New Zealand & Paris
Favourite Coloration: Black
Athiya Shetty Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: Single
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Little one: N/A
Unknown Info about Athiya Shetty
- Does Athiya Shetty smoke?:- No
- Does Athiya Shetty drink alcohol?:- Not Recognized
- Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood’s well-known actor-producer, Sunil Shetty.
- Aathiya was keen on performing in movies since childhood, so earlier than coming to the world of performing,
- Aathiya has discovered each nuance associated to performing very fastidiously.
- Have you learnt, the Hero Woman has not but appeared on the silver display, however her first photoshoot has undoubtedly arrived, that too together with her godfather Salman Khan.
- Aathiya has additionally appeared on the duvet web page of Filmfare even earlier than the discharge of her movie.
