Athletics: Olympic qualification suspended until December

The governing body of athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has pressured the Tokyo Video video games to be postponed until 2021, it talked about on Tuesday.
39 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
The governing body of athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has pressured the Tokyo Video video games to be postponed until 2021, it talked about on Tuesday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment