Athletics: Olympic qualification suspended until December

April 7, 2020
39 minutes in the past
The governing body of athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has pressured the Tokyo Video video games to be postponed until 2021, it talked about on Tuesday.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years.

