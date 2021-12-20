Atlante breaks the curse and is crowned by defeating Tampico Madero with a historic win

Atlante breaks the curse and is crowned by beating Tampico with a landslide (Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

Atlante became champion of the MX Expansion League by defeating Tampico Madero with a score of 3-0 with a double from Ramiro Costa and a bit more from Christian Bermudez in the Sports City stadium, thus breaking a curse of 75 years, in which no local team had been crowned champions in this historic setting.

The game began with a strike that almost ended in a goal by the visiting team after two minutes, however, the Iron Colts were able to recover and after eight minutes they responded with their own attack that almost ended in the rival goal.

During the first half the match was a back and forth that did not end in a goal for either party, however, at the start of the second half, the Colts took the lead with a goal from Ramiro Costa in the 52nd minute, product of a long stroke that left him in front of the rival goal to beat the Tampico goalkeeper.

The bad streak of local teams in Ciudad de los Deportes includes two finals lost by Cruz Azul and one more by the colts.

After the first goal, the Tampico team could not recover quickly and three minutes later, at 55, came the second goal for the local team due to a failure of defender César Bernal, who after trying to come out from behind with the ball under control , he lost it against Juan Domínguez, who served Ramiro Costa to achieve his double.

The Iron Colts broke a 73-year curse in which the local team could not be crowned at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium (Photo: Twitter @ Atlante).

Minutes later, Christian Bermudez he made the withering 3-0 pass from Duilio Tejeda to significantly increase the chances of ending the curse of the Christmas Eve colony state.

La Jaiba Brava seemed hopeless, but at minute 80 a penalty in their favor seemed to give them a bit of hope, which were snatched away by “Gansito” Hernández, who stopped from eleven step to seal the triumph of the blaugranas.

The curse of the Christmas Eve colony: 2 finals lost by Cruz Azul and 1 for the Colts

The victory of the Colts not only means the return of the historic Mexican soccer team to the championship-winning path, but it also meant ending one of the most important losing streaks for one of the states of the country’s capital, after 73 years, a local team managed to be crowned in the State of Ciudad de los Deportes.

And, since the times that Cruz Azul played every weekend in what was then called the Blue State, bad luck had not stopped being present. The property had witnessed three endings, the Noria team lost those of 1999 to Pachuca and 2009 to Monterrey and the colts in 2020, when they were defeated by Tampico, so this year’s final was an opportunity to redeem himself before his fans.

The team led by Mario García Covalles, has been champion of the first division of Mexico on 3 occasions (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro).



This title represents the third for the team from the capital of the country in the second division of Mexican soccer, having previously won the 1976-77 and 1990-91 tournaments. In addition, the team led by Mario García Covalles, has been champion of the first division on 3 occasions; most recently in 2007, when the team lifted the title in its first season in Cancun. The shortlist is completed by his victories in the 1946-47 and 1992-93 tournaments.

Although victory does not translate into a return to the first division due to the new stipulated format, it does demonstrate the institutional strength of both teams, who have reached the final of the tournament for the second time since its inception.

