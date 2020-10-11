‘Atlantic Crossing’ With Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan Sells For Beta

Beta Movie has closed a number of pre-sales offers on “Atlantic Crossing,” the status Norwegian interval drama starring Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”) as Crown Princess Märtha, and Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”) as U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, forward of its world premiere at Canneseries and Mipcom.

Gross sales have been struck with Italy’s RAI and Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV for Germany and Austria, in addition to with France’ Chérie 25. The sequence was produced by main Norwegian banner Cinenord for public broadcaster NRK, and was co-produced by Beta Movie, SVT and DR.

“Atlantic Crossing” was additionally snatched up for Russia (extra.television), the Australian public broadcaster SBS, Greece and

Cyprus (Forthnet) and throughout Jap Europe, together with Lithuania (LRT). The occasion sequence is competing at Canneseries and can bow on NRK on Oct. 26.

Directed by Alexander Eik (“Chilly Ft”), “Atlantic Crossing” tells the riveting untold story of the Norwegian Crown Princess who turned an influential determine in world politics throughout World Conflict II, after Norway was occupied by Nazi Germany in 1940.

The restricted sequence, written by Eik and Linda Might Kallestein (“Wisting”), sheds gentle on Märtha’s journey from Norway to the White Home the place she sought refuge and have become near U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Crown Princess tried to persuade Roosevelt to avoid wasting her nation and Europe from Nazi Germany at a time when American voters have been strongly against being drawn into one other world battle. Tobias Santelmann (“The Final Kingdom”) stars as Märtha’s husband.

Beta Movie’s roster consists of “The Turncoat,” directed by Florian Gallenberger (“Colonia”), and the Russian sequence “Lifeless Mountain: The Dyatlov Move Incident,” and Robert Dornhelm’s restricted sequence “Maria Theresa.”