Atlantic Records Names Keith ‘Keefa’ Parker Vice President of A&R

Atlantic Records has named Keith “Keefa” Parker Vice President of A&R. Based mostly in Los Angeles, Parker most lately served as an government producer on Roddy Ricch’s breakthrough album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Delinquent.” He’s at present working with Ricch on his second studio album in addition to A&Ring the brand new album from Ty Dolla $ign.

“Keefa was actually born into L.A.’s rap tradition, and he lives and breathes the music,” stated Dallas Martin, Atlantic’s senior vp of A&R. “He’s a implausible connector of artistic expertise, with an excellent ear for authentic artists and a pure intuition for placing collectively the weather it takes to make successful document. All of us at Atlantic are wanting ahead to the superb music we all know Keefa shall be bringing into the household.”

The son of former Dying Row A&R government Keita Roc, Parker spent each afternoon after faculty till 2004 on the label’s workplaces, in accordance with the announcement. He was even featured on a skit on a Dying Row CD in 1998, on the age of 4. As he grew older, he started working with LA artists, songwriters, and producers.

The late Nipsey Hussle, who credited Keita Roc as being very influential within the early half of his profession, took Parker below his wing, introducing him to Atlantic’s Dallas Martin, who gave him an internship in 2018. Parker, in flip, performed a key position in bringing Roddy Ricch to the eye of Hussle and Atlantic.