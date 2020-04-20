Atlantic Records UK Taps Glassnote’s Liz Goodwin for GM Position – Variety

Atlantic Records UK is constant to fortify its government ranks naming Liz Goodwin normal supervisor. Reporting into label co-presidents Briony Turner and Ed Howard, she begins on the finish of April.

Atlantic UK is dwelling to a roster that features Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Clear Bandit, Rita Ora and Stormzy, amongst others.

Goodwin arrives Glassnote Leisure the place she served as UK Managing Director working with such artists as Infantile Gambino, Dylan Cartlidge and Jade Chicken. Previous to that, she served in numerous advertising roles at Polydor Records, finally overseeing the division together with campaigns for Lana Del Rey, Elbow, Eminem, Think about Dragons, Girl Gaga and Snow Patrol, amongst others.

At Atlantic, Goodwin can be accountable for working with the label’s advertising, digital, artistic and PR divisions.

Exiting the GM submit this summer season is Katie White, although she’s going to proceed to behave as a strategic advisor to the label.

Elsewhere. Max Lutkin, a 10-year veteran of Atlantic UK, has been promoted to go of selling having performed a key function in campaigns for Loss of life Cab for Cutie, Galantis, Janelle Monae, Jess Glynne, Panic! At The Disco, Plan B, Sia, Skrillex, and Twenty One Pilots.

The adjustments arrive some six months following the exit of longtime Atlantic UK president Ben Prepare dinner, who stepped down from his submit in October 2019 as a result of an “offensive” look as a member of Run-DMC at a birthday celebration greater than seven years in the past.

Howard and Turner had been named co-presidents of the Warner Music Group label in December.