Atlas fan was operated on in CDMX: IMSS doctors reconstructed his eye

The fan had been diagnosed with the loss of his left eye (Photo: Reuters)

One of the Atlas fans injured on March 5 at the Corregidora Stadium was treated at a hospital in the country’s capital after have a serious eye injurywhich was treated satisfactorily by personnel from the National Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Juan “N” was transferred to Mexico City to receive specialized care at the XXI Century National Medical Centerbecause he was seriously injured in the face, because even state authorities came to affirm that I had lost my eye.

Hospital doctors various studies were carried out to know the seriousness of the injuries and to be able to intervene in a better way to the 69-year-old manwho underwent a tomography and ultrasound, procedures that helped “determine the specialized surgical procedure that allowed the reconstruction of the left eye”, according to the IMSS.

Nine medical specialists participated in the operation, who managed to correct the injuries caused to the man who was attacked by members of the Querétaro Club while watching the confrontation corresponding to the ninth day of the MX Leaguewhich was played between this team and the red and black native to the state of Jalisco.

Mauricio Kuri assured that Juan had lost his eye after the attacks against him (Photo: Twitter @MrLotario)

“After one surgery of just over three hours, held last Monday, March 7, Mr. Juan “N” is stable and progressing satisfactorily”, communicated the IMSS through its social networks.

Likewise, the agency reported that Juan was discharged from the High Specialty Unit of the Specialty Hospital, but will continue to be served in the vicinity of an IMSS medical center in Querétaro, his home state.

On March 7, the governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri reported that the atlas fan would have lost his eyeaccording to the first reports that came to him about the situation:

“We have four (injured) who are in code yellow, that their lives are not in danger, but one of them lost his eye”, Said the president for Televisa, and continued: “He is from Queretaro and went to Mexico City, to try to save itbut he lost his eye, and we have one that we can say is still serious”.

The Atlas fan has already been registered in CDMX and will be treated in Querétaro (Photo: EFE)

In the same way, he expressed his disbelief at the images that revealed the level of violence with which the attacks against fans of both sides were committed, as he assured that:

“Seeing the images, also for us It is incredible that they are not dead, because the bodies literally look inert; however, my responsibility is to tell the truth. There are 26 people who have been admitted to the hospital, of which 19 have already been discharged,” said the governor.

This March 9, the president spoke about the progress in the investigations into the fight between fans of Club Querétaro and Atlas, who they staged a brawl that left dozens injured, three of them seriously.

Likewise, he spoke with the journalist about the role of the private security forces that did not perform satisfactorily during the violent act, since he assured that “What happened got out of hand… private security was exceeded, they were not even trained”, said the president.

the security company Elite K-9, in charge of ensuring the security of those attending the Corregidora on March 5, requested personnel to fill the vacancy of private security through social networks just a few days before the match; In the publication it was ensured that “there are no filters” to be hired by the company.

KEEP READING:

After the tragedy of Querétaro-Atlas, the March for Peace was held in Guadalajara

Faitelson defended Adolfo Ríos and called on Liga MX to reconsider his sanction

Tragedy in Querétaro: Prosecutor will seek to recapture 2 released who “participated in the events”