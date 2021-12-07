Atlas got his pass to the final after 22 years and unleashed a wave of memes

Atlas was the second finalist in Liga MX (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The unthinkable happened. After 22 years, the rojinegros del Atlas will once again play a Mexican soccer final for try to break the 70-year drought without lifting a title, but in front they will have the green bellies of León, who will seek to prevent the breaking of this curse at all costs.

In a controversial semifinal match, the foxes lost to the Pumas de la UNAM, who with a goal from Juan Ignacio Dinenno dreamed of going to the desired last match of the tournament. However, everything remained on the field of play, because the global score (1-1) benefited those of Jalisco for his best position in the table.

(Photo: Twitter)

The honor achieved by the Atlas did not go unnoticed by Mexican fans, who from social networks they demonstrated regarding this meeting and the pass to the final of Grita México 2021, although they did it very much in their style: with memes.

One of the aspects that the fans highlighted the most was the theft that Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, match referee, allowed in favor of the rojinegros. On an aerial play, Dinenno tried to head a ball into the Atlas area. However, his face was hit by the arm of the defender Santamaría, who caused a deep wound to the university’s nose.

(Photo: Twitter)

Despite the fact that the whistler resorted to the VAR to verify reviewing the play, his decision was upheld, which caused anger on social networks. Several people called Atlas a “thief” for his actions in the play.

In addition, they remembered the previous match, corresponding to the quarterfinals, in which they faced Monterrey, another “robbery” occurred. César Arturo Ramos decreed a penalty in favor of Diego Cocca’s pupils, which was nonexistent, as Luis Reyes tripped over the grass while trying to shoot Esteban Andrada.

Among the taunts, there was also a corresponding with the age of the Atlas followers. It should be remembered that the last time the foxes were in a final was in 1999, against the Red Devils of Toluca of Manuel Lapuente.

(Photo: Twitter)

The first leg was tied at 3 and the return at 2, reflecting a bulky score of 5-5. Everything would be decided in the penalty shootout, in which those led by Enrique Meza obtained the championship with a mark of 5-4.

For its part, the last generation of “The Academy” that was champion occurred in 1951 when, due to the long tournament format, they were champions with 30 points and after sweeping their rivals in the 1950-1950 season. Some fans may still see their team win second, while some will be forever remembered if they win the title in 2021.

(Photo: Twitter)

The tireless fans of the Atlas also applauded the performance of their players, but who was even “sanctified” was the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo VargasThis is thanks to their impressive performances during the tournament and now in the league, which have been key to the great step they are taking.

Now we only have to wait for the grand finale. The official hours have not yet been defined. However, if it happens as in the last tournament (Guardians 2021) the allocation of schedules of both finals would arrive a day after the second semifinal, that is to say, tomorrow Monday.

If the tradition of recent years is followed, the first leg final would be played on Thursday (this December 9), while the return would take place on Sunday of that week. After December 12, the new monarch of mexican soccer.

KEEP READING

Atlas and León are the finalists Grita México Apertura 2021 of the MX League

Atlas vs Pumas: Dinenno’s controversial move that could be marked as a penalty

This is how Bayer Leverkusen responded to the possible signing of Carlos Acevedo