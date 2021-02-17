Atlas Music Publishing CEO Richard Stumpf Fired Amid Misconduct Claim

Richard Stumpf, who acted as CEO of Atlas Music Publishing for greater than 7 years, has quietly left the corporate. His January exit comes within the wake of an inside investigation for office misconduct, in line with a number of sources conversant in the state of affairs. It’s alleged that Stumpf spoke inappropriately to feminine staffers particularly. One insider confirms Stumpf was “fired with trigger,” noting that guardian firm Ithaca Holdings LLC homes Scooter Braun’s SB Initiatives, which boasts a workers that’s 70% feminine and a zero-tolerance coverage.

Atlas COO and companion Phil Cialdella has taken on the chief govt position for the interim; Allison Kaye, Braun’s longtime enterprise companion, serves on the board of Atlas.

Stumpf based the music publishing firm in 2013 with financing from Aronson Media Ventures, Goldman Sachs and advisors Sword, Rowe & Firm. It was acquired in early 2019 by Ithaca Holdings. Among the many songwriters on its roster are Brandi Carlile, Andrea Bocelli, Dan the Automator (Gorillaz, Underworld), Warren Haynes and the Van Halen catalog.

In Sept. 2019, Atlas partnered with Quincy Jones for a three way partnership. Commenting on the deal, Jones advised Selection on the time, “It’s an absolute honor to hitch forces with Atlas, and my brothers Wealthy and Scooter, to create a house for not solely unbelievable musicians, however unbelievable songs. An important track could make the worst singer on the planet a star, however the three best singers on the planet can’t save a nasty track! We’re wanting ahead to making a publishing neighborhood crammed with solely the most effective of the most effective songs and human beings.”

Stumpf sits on boards for the American Affiliation of Impartial Music (A2IM), Affiliation of Impartial Music Publishers (AIMP) and The Recording Academy, for which he’s a voting member. He’s additionally the founder and producer of StumpFest, an annual stay music occasion benefiting St. Jude Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital, in line with a profile on LinkedIn, which notes his present employment as CEO of Hawkeye Music Group.

Selection has reached out to Stumpf and reps for Ithaca for remark.