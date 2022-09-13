Atlas Network and the Vargas Llosa Chair launched the call for the 2022 Young Journalism Award

This Monday the organization Atlas Network and the Vargas Llosa Chair launched the call for the Young Journalism Award 2022, a joint initiative that was held for the first time in 2021 and that this year celebrates its second edition.

According to the organizers, the purpose of the project is to recognize and promote the new values ​​of Ibero-American journalism, and highlights excellence, journalistic rigor, ethical consistency and the defense of freedom in the exercise of journalism.

The winner of the call will receive a prize of 10,000 dollars.

In addition, the jury will be chaired by the prestigious Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Albert Montaner.

“We want journalism, in its different manifestations, to be valued as a cultural category and that this award serves to encourage young journalists to carry out this task without any complex compared to other genres in the world of culture,” he stressed last year. Alvaro Vargas Llosason of the Peruvian literature Nobel Prize winner.

This year’s winner will be announced at the Liberty Forum & Freedom Dinner, to be held November 14-16, 2022, in New York City.

In 2021, the winner of the first Young Journalism Award was the Cuban journalist Carla Gloria Colomé, founder in 2016 of the digital media The sneeze.

“I think that what has been shown in this time, and that is precisely what an article like the one that wins this award indicates, is that, since they do not let us do it from within, since sometimes it is impossible to do it from within, there is no to give up doing journalism”, Colomé said upon receiving the award.

“For more information about the award convened by Atlas Network and the Vargas Llosa Chair, you can consult https://www.catedravargasllosa.org/site/periodismojoven.php. Registrations can be made until October 15, 2022″, the organizers point out.

*About Atlas Network

Atlas Network is a non-profit organization that fights to guarantee the rights to economic and personal freedom of all people through its global network of strategic allies.

*About the Vargas Llosa Chair

The Vargas Llosa Chair was born in 2011 with the purpose of promoting the study of contemporary literature, promoting interest in reading and writing, supporting the new Ibero-American literary creation, analyzing the ideas of our time and developing models of technological innovation for education, research and scientific and cultural dissemination, in addition to disseminating the work of Mario Vargas Llosa (Nobel Prize for Literature 2010).

Keep reading:

Vargas Llosa recounted what he experienced during his COVID-19 infection: “It was a traumatic experience”

Mario Vargas Llosa: “It is very difficult to be optimistic in the face of a Latin America that is paralyzed by the new dictatorships

Macri hosted a lunch with Mario Vargas Llosa and a select group of leaders

Mario Vargas Llosa presented the novel by businessman Alejandro Roemmers at the Book Fair: “When you have a vocation, you carry it out against all obstacles”

“I am afraid that governments operate in the field of literature”: seven sentences by Mario Vargas Llosa in his first appearance at the 2022 Book Fair