Atlas players hit Chicote Calderón for not having been champion with Chivas

Christian Calderón and Edgar Zaldivar had a discussion on Instagram for the Atlas and Chivas titles (Photo: Ig/@edgarzaldivarv)

After having eliminated Chivas from Club Deportivo Guadalajara, various Atlas players celebrated the result on social networks. Noticing the comments, the Herd player, Christian Calderonmocked his rivals and compared the winners between the teams, highlighting the superiority of the rojiblancos. However, the red and black soccer players responded to their comments and recalled that the Whip he has not won any titles in his career.

One day after the return match at the Jalisco Stadium, Edgar Zaldivar posted a series of photos from the match on his verified Instagram account. Along with the images she wrote a few lines in which she assured that “The only duty we have with history is to rewrite it and we are ready. Atte: The Champions of Mexican Soccer”the same ones that bothered Calderón.

The Whipwho appeared in one of the photos published by Zaldívar, considered the words an affront and responded in the comments. “They’re missing 10 ″were the words with which, along with a series of emojis that denote excessive laughter, recalled the extensive history of titles that parade in the showcases of the Flock and compared it with the two that make room in those of the red and black.

Photo: Ig / @ edgarzaldivarv

The controversial response bothered some followers of the reigning Mexican soccer champion and even recalled his past as a player in the lower divisions of Atlas. However, the discussion increased in scope when the author of the original publication decided to respond to the words of the Whip.

“How many do you carry? my vocalist of the band Los Guacamayos de Tepic? According to you we would never be (champions) and we already went before you”Zaldívar wrote in a comment. Although the words raised the spirits of the red and black supporters and Calderón did not respond, Jairo Torreswho recently left the team’s ranks to play in MLS, entered the discussion.

“Well what, carnal. They forget who fed them, but if they need a bricklayer, here they are. It makes cool the shields of the Atlas”Torres assured. Before the words of the players and the numerous critics of which he was object on the part of fans, the Whip Calderon decided erase your comment.

Photo: Ig / @ edgarzaldivarv

Although the chivista got out of the discussion, the fans continued to make fun of his words. Even today’s Chicago Fire player interacted with some fans after that.

It is worth mentioning that, after having played in the third and second divisions of Mexican soccer with Deportivo Nayarit, Club Deportivo Tepic and Club Deportivo de los Altos, Calderón caught the attention of Atlas. It was from Opening 2014 when he was part of the red and black U-17 team, an institution in which he kept playing until the year 2018 before emigrating to the Necaxa. In his step he came to play games of League and Cup MX.

The soccer teams in Jalisco wrote another chapter of their rivalry during the quarterfinal round of the Grita México Clausura 2022. After two qualifying matches, the rojinegros kicked out their staunch rival and advanced to the antechamber of the title. Thanks to goals from Jeremy Márquez and Aníbal Chalá, they will play the semi-final against tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), led by Miguel Herrera. In case of winning will await the winner of America and Pachucaagainst whom They will defend the crown.

KEEP READING:

Canelo Álvarez will have to decide between Golovkin or the rematch against Bivol

Joan Manuel Serrat goes to Atlante and this is the reason

América vs. Pachuca: the riots that the fans carried out for a ticket to the semifinal