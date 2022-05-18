Atlas players point to the two-time championship: “You dreamed of one championship and now you dream of two”

Soccer Football – Liga MX – Final – Atlas v Leon – Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico – December 12, 2021 Atlas’ Julio Furch celebrates with the trophy after winning the Liga MX REUTERS/Fernando Carranza Garcia

Atlas is found in the semifinals of the Shout Mexico Closure 2022 and with it, it maintains as real its possibilities of get the bi-championship after that achieved in the previous semester. The series that precedes the Liga MX grand finale opens with the match between the red and black team and the UANL Tigers. This Wednesday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m., the Foxes will seek to impose themselves on one of the best squads in Mexico.

According to one of the architects of the second title in the team’s history, Julio Furch, inside the locker room the magnitude of the opponent and the goal itself is known: to be the third team to raise two champion trophies in a row (Pumas and León are the only ones so far). Despite the difficulty, the striker clings to the fact that the previous tournament, winning the championship also seemed almost impossible: “That would be everyone’s dream, before you dreamed of a championship and now you dream of two”, he said at a press conference prior to the first leg.

About the rival in turn, he commented: “We know what Tigres is, a very strong rival. We are aware of the rival we are going to face, it is a team that fights for championships and we also want to get used to that, we went through a difficult stage in the quarterfinals, now the semifinals will be more difficult, but to be champion you have to beat the best and beating Tigres will be a very good thing in the mood to reach the final and win the two-time championship”.

José Abella (l) and Julio César Furch (d) of Atlas celebrate the goal scored against Tigres during a reclassification match of the Guardianes 2021 Mexican soccer tournament between Atlas and Tigres, today at the Jalisco stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico). ). EFE/Francisco Guasco



Furch was one of the scorers in the historic final of the Apertura 2021 and has established himself in the red and black lead. In the current season, the Argentine was present on the scoreboard four times, but so far he has not done so in the league. In addition, he confessed that he does not feel fulfilled with his physical condition that has caused him to leave early and not be able to perform as he would like.

“I had a blow to the back and another blow to one of the legs, it has cost me a bit physically. At the beginning of the last Liguilla I arrived in better conditions. As much as I have been given the goal, I feel that physically I lack a little, it’s not enough for me to complete 90 minutes. I’ve felt cramps, it’s something that hadn’t happened to me in my career and at the slightest doubt, I prefer another teammate to come in to help the team. These are times when you don’t have to give anything away and another partner enters, ”he added.

In recent history, there is no clear favorite to win the key. Of the last five games, Atlas and Tigres maintain a balance in the balance, as they register one victory per side and three draws. The meeting in this group will take place for the first time in the history of short tournaments. However, there is a precedent that is similar when in Clausura 2021 they collided in the playoff with victory for those from Jalisco.

Tigres players celebrate a goal against Atlas, during a match on day 7 of the 2021 Opening Tournament of Mexican professional soccer, played at the Universitario stadium, in Monterrey (Mexico). EFE/Miguel Sierra



Apertura 2021, matchday 17: Tigres 1-1 Atlas

Clausura 2021, matchday 3: Atlas 0-2 tigers

Clausura 2021, playoff: Atlas 1-0 Tigers

Apertura 2021, matchday 7: Tigres 1-1 Atlas

Clausura 2022, day 17: Atlas 1-1 tigers

Clausura 2022, semifinals: Atlas vs Tigres

For its part, Michael Herreracoach of the royal team assured: “We are going to play it with the knife between our teeth because that is how we win these phases, but we are going to try to do it with our idea of ​​attacking and generating a show. We are the best offense, so we will have to assert the condition”. The first leg will be at the Jalisco Stadium, while the second leg will be at the Universitario.

KEEP READING:

Clausura 2022 playoffs, the fairest since the playoffs were reinstated in Liga MX

No league, but Toluca defeated Bayer Leverkusen on their tour of Mexico: this was Canelo’s goal

Guadalajara and Pachuca repeat the final in Liga MX Femenil five years later: they end the royal hegemony