Atlas prepares his return to the Jalisco Stadium: the fans will be able to attend these matches

The Atlas fans will be able to return to the stands after one year (Photo: Fernando Carranza García /quartzcuro.com)

In good news for soccer fans in Mexico, one more venue announced the reopening of its doors. This time, The Atlas board confirmed that there will be an audience at the Jalisco Stadium during the games they face at home in the remainder of the regular season.

Through their social networks, the club reported on the sale of tickets for the matches corresponding to matchdays 13, in front of Xolos from Tijuana; in the 14, when they receive the current champions, as well as in 16, in another edition of the Tapatío Classic against the Chivas from the Guadalajara Sports Club.

The access of the fans to Jalisco is possible thanks to the authorization from the Specialized Board in Health, the body responsible for the surveillance and planning of activities in the framework of the health emergency due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the entity. In fact, the allowed capacity is 25 percent, that is, about 13,700 people.

The Akron stadium will be the other venue for the pre-Olympic tournament matches (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Nevertheless, the venue will not have to wait until April to have people in the stands again. On January 18, 2021, the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament will begin with the meeting between the United States and Costa Rica at 3:30 p.m. Later, at 6:00 p.m., the Mexican under-23 team will make its debut against the Dominican Republic team.

Both matches will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, with 25 percent of the total capacity. In the same way, it will apply to the group stage matches on Friday 19, Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 March 2021. The semifinals will take place on the 28th under the same conditions.

According to the information disseminated through the Twitter account @atlasfc, the conditions under which people who have a ticket will access are:

– Correct and mandatory use of mouth covers at all times.

– The temperature will be taken at the time of entering the Stadium.

– Keep the minimum distance of 1.5 meters in the ranks and inside the Stadium.

– No smoking, vaping and / or spitting.

– Children under 12 years old will not be allowed to enter.

– Occupy only the place that marks your ticket.

The Atlas is in the sixth position of the table after a good streak of matches without knowing the defeat. EFE / Francisco Guasco



With this, the fans have guaranteed access, at least, to the regular season games. However, in case of not achieving direct qualification to the league positions, The rojinegros’ good run of matches could lead them to play the repechage match at home. He is currently in sixth place with 18 units and pursues Toluca and Monterrey, who have one more point, although the regios hold a direct classification position.

In the meantime, The next Atlas meeting will be at the Azteca Stadium, in front of the Cruz Azul squad, competition leading team. Those led by Juan Reynoso seek to match a streak of 10 consecutive victories that they have not achieved since the 1971-72 season. In the meantime, the tapatíos will have to rescue the three points in case of looking for the direct pass to the big party of Mexican soccer.

The rest of the meetings scheduled for the team led by Diego Cocca will face tables with lower positions in the general table. However, they will have to accumulate the most points if they seek to secure provisional access permits to the most crucial games of the season.

Actually, the state of Jalisco is located in the yellow color of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has counted 228,078 accumulated confirmed cases, of which 10,884 people have died.

