Atlas presented an ambitious project for the training of its players at The Academy

Grupo Orlegi generated a large investment to build the new Rojinegras facilities (Photo: @AtlasFC)

Historically the team of Atlas has been recognized as one of the formative groups of soccer in Mexico. Foxes have always had one of the most successful quarries in national football, despite not achieving major sporting triumphs.

A few years ago the club took a different path after being acquired by Grupo Orlegi, one of the most important companies in the football field, which is led by Alejandro Iraragorri. The manager is recognized for his participation in the management team Santos Laguna, where he achieved several championships in recent times.

Investment of Orlegi Group in Guadalajara, it will be reflected in long-term plans, focused on improving the institution’s infrastructure. This Wednesday Alejandro Iraragorri He presented the new project of the Rojinegra Academy, which includes different facilities that will be destined to the training of footballers in the basic forces of the club.

The new facilities will have first-rate services for all categories of the team (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

The construction of these new facilities will have an investment of around USD 15 million and is expected to be inaugurated for the summer of the year 2022. This new Academy, as shown in the presentation, will be of the first level and will have seven hectares with six fields, dining room, chapel, auditorium and a clubhouse for all categories of the basic forces, contemplating the male and female branch.

The presentation event lasted approximately one hour, where some directors of the club, members and partners of the club were present. Grupo Orlegi, in addition to former historical football players, technicians and current players of the club. The main conduction was carried out by the Spanish Marc Crosa, former player who spent for Santos for approximately three years, and who maintains a very close relationship with Irarragorri.

Great personalities of Mexican sports congratulated the rojinegros for the launch of their new sports complex. Among them appeared the brand new National Team Andrew Saved. The footballer who currently plays in the Betis from Spain He was formed and made his debut at Los Zorros, which is why he has been one of the institution’s latest benchmarks.

Guarded was enthusiastic about the new Atlas project and sent a message to the entire fans (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / REUTERS)

Guarded dedicated some words to the followers of Atlas through a video screened at the event. “I would like to send a hug to all the fans that have supported me throughout my career. Today more than ever, transformation is a reality. Now this is a project that will mark a before and after within the club “, said the Mexican World Cup.

The Aztec player highlighted the importance of the Rojinegros in the formation of young talent in national football. “It is a club that within its history in Mexican soccer has been a tradition thanks to its formative DNA, thanks to its quarry, and of course thanks to his hobby. and I think he deserved a project like this ”, he added.

Guarded made it clear that La Academia deserved a project of this size, with which the club’s players will be able to count on their own facilities, which could mean better sporting results in the medium term. international level. The best is yet to come and a very exciting future holds in store for us “, finished the flyer.

The new athletic construction will be located in Nextipac, near the La Venta-Nextipac highway and will be designed by the architectural firm Sordo Magdalene.

