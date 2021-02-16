Atlas sank Pachuca to the bottom of the table and Paulo Pezzolano is hanging by a thread after poor results

The Foxes, without giving a great game, managed to sink Pachuca to the bottom of the table (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Monday, Pachuca received the Atlas at the Hidalgo Stadium at sunset on matchday 6 of the Guar1anes 2021 tournament. Los Zorros, without giving a great game, managed to sink Pachuca at the bottom of the table thanks to the solitary goal of Ignacio Malcorra (0-1).

The Jalisco they showed up tonight urgently for a victory. So far in the championship they had only achieved a single point without knowing the honeys of victory, in addition to being placed in the last position of the general and quotient table.

The Hidalgo were going through a similar situation. They had also not achieved a victory and came home with three lost matches, so they were only above their rivals by one point in the general table.

Marco Antonio Ortiz received a call from the VAR and, when reviewing the play, indicated the maximum penalty (Video: Fox Sports)

Therefore, from the beginning of the game, the locals dominated the match with possession of the ball on your feet. Without much idea on offense, they tried to do damage with crosses to the area that did not even end with shots on target.

However, visitors punished with long lashes. Taking advantage of the speed of their attackers, they managed to give a feeling of danger on several occasions without the need to have the ball under control.

The approach of Diego Cocca it paid off in the first third of the match. After a foul on a backlash, the rojinegros got a free kick action which ended up crashing into the barrier.

Ignacio Malcorra took the ball decisively and, despite Óscar Ustari’s deflection, he was able to shout the winning goal (Video: Fox Sports)

Although a foul was not initially called, the referee Marco Antonio Ortiz received a call from the VAR for a possible hand from Óscar Murillo in the area (27 ′). When reviewing the play on the screens, the judge indicated the maximum penalty.

Due to the absence of goals in the contest and the lack of results, the pressure was enormous on the collector (30 ′). Nevertheless, Ignacio Malcorra took the ball decisively and, despite Óscar Ustari’s deviant, could shout the second goal of the tournament for his team (0-1).

The goal was a great blow for those led by Paulo Pezzolano, what they couldn’t react in the rest of the first half. They had to go into halftime with their heads down, thinking about what to do to reverse the score.

Despite momentary defeat, the Tuzos did not change their way of attacking and the beginning of the second half was a mirror of the first half. The Foxes, who seemed comfortable on the field, continued to punish with attacks on the counterattacks, although without clarity to increase their advantage.

The Foxes were able to get out of the basement and got a great breath of air in the stormy season (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



But the pressure of time changed the mentality of the Beautiful Airosa. Little by little they began to knock on the door of the goal of Camilo Vargas and even had to intervene to prevent the fall of his cabin.

The people of Guadalajara stopped offending in the final minutes of the game. With the intense pressure of Hidalgo, they had to retreat into their defensive zone, trying to close spaces in order to achieve victory.

At the end, the Tuzos could not overcome the wall defensive and was last place in the table. With this result, the Foxes were able to get out of the basement and they got a great breath of air in the stormy season.

Pachuca’s next game will be the visitor’s game again when they host Chivas de Guadalajara next weekend. Instead, Atlas will host the Águilas del América at the Jalisco Stadium.

