Atlas vs Chivas: where and at what time to see the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara classic

Chivas will seek to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament (Photo: Twitter/@chivas)

The following two semifinalists will be defined who will fight on Closing Championship 2022 from MX Leagueon the afternoon of Sunday, May 15, Mexican soccer fans will meet the following clubs that will continue in the league for the trophy fight.

One of the most attractive matches for return duels is the classic from Guadalajara. Atlas y Chivas will meet in the Jalisco Stadium for a place in the semifinals; even though the red and black took the 2 – 1 lead at Akron, those led by Richard Chain They will seek to obtain the result that will lead them to compete for the title of the Shout Mexico 2022.

o’clock at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico will roll the ball Jalisco Stadium, where both teams from Guadalajara will look for the result that will take them to the semifinals. So far America and Pachuca are the first finalists, while Chivas, Atlas, Tigres and Cruz Azul will fight for the next two places in the competition.

Where and at what time can you watch Atlas vs. Chivas in the Liga MX quarterfinals?

Atlas defeated Chivas in the first leg of the quarterfinals (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)



For the classic Tapatio, the state authorities authorized a 100% capacity to receive the fans of Chivas and Atlas; There will be a security operation with more than 2,600 elements from state, municipal and private corporations to maintain security inside the stadium and its surroundings.

However, for fans who cannot go to the sports venue, they will be able to watch the game from television coverage; the two main open TV channels that will broadcast the game will be TV Azteca y TUDN.

Date: Sunday May 15

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Transmission: TUDN y Aztec Sports

The Clásico Tapatío del Grita México Clausura 2022 will define the next semifinalist (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

Internet: the digital page of Aztec Sports It will have live narration by Christian Martinoli and Luis García. While TUDN it will do it through its secondary applications, that is, by Izzi TV o Blim TV and on its official page.

Radio: A different option for those fans who do not have access to the internet or the television signal, they will be able to follow the game live through the narration of The Deportes at the sign of 730 AM y 96.9 FM.

What do Chivas and Atlas need to qualify for the Clausura 2022 semifinal?

The most complicated scenario is for the squad of Sacred Flock Well, he will arrive with a one-goal disadvantage. With the score 2 – 1 in the first leg, the squad red and white he needs to score at least two goals to finish the aggregate 2 – 3 and thus have their place in the semifinals. But another requirement is that don’t score any goalsWell, with one more entry, the picture for Chivas would be complicated.

Chivas finished sixth in the Clausura 2022 regular season (Photo Twitter/@Chivas)

Because the tiebreaker It is because of the position in the table, a tie would not serve the Guadalajara clubsince they qualified for the playoffs, while Atlas obtained his automatic pass for finishing in third place overall.

While for The furyall you need is retain their lead in the first leg; if it tied at zero, it would be classified automatically. Even if Chivas scores a goal against him to tie the aggregate, they would still be classified. With one more entry in Jalisco they would be annihilating the participation of the Herd in the league and would go on to the next stage of the tournament.

