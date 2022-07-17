Atlas vs Cruz Azul: the controversial expulsion of Carlos Rotondi in his debut as a starter

The Argentine striker was barely able to play half time after being sent off following the review of a controversial foul in the VAR.

As part of the meetings scheduled for day 3, the Cruz Azul visited the red and black of the Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium. Although he was able to have minutes in the match against the Tuzos del Pachuca on the second date, on this occasion Carlos Rotondi received the opportunity from Diego Aguirre to be a starter. His presence on the field of play provided new conditions for the celestial attack, but a controversial expulsion ended his aspirations.

In the added time of the first half of the match the score was tied at one goal per team. Round He was one of the players who tried to break the equality in favor of his team, however, when he came close to achieving it with a mid range shot in the direction of the arch defended by Camilo Vargas, the central judge chose to throw him out of the encounter.

The red card did not come immediately, but when the whistler was told by the VAR to go to the monitor to review the play, he changed his decision. In the repetition he noticed the existence of a plate of the Argentine on the foot of the defender Anderson Santamariawho got in the way of the ball.

Carlos Rotondi played 50 minutes in his debut as a starter with Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

After a few minutes, the judge decided that the aggression was not part of the play and showed him the red cardboard to the former Defense and Justice player of the Argentine soccer league. The decision raised controversy between players and experts, as some argued that the move made by Rotondi was inevitableso the contact with the limb of the Peruvian could have been considered a accident.

The newcomer to La Noria did not protest the decision before the center and went to the area of ​​benches. In the place, both the strategist and Rafael Baca claimed the decision to the fourth judge, although the efforts were unsuccessful. Like Florian Thauvin in his debut, Rotondi had to resign himself to starting the march towards the dressing rooms and leave your team at a numerical disadvantage.

The expulsion did not go unnoticed on social networks, the analyst and journalist José del Bosque considered the decision as “a shame”. On the other hand, the former whistler Marco Antonio Rodríguez assured that “the referee had no doubt about the accidental action, but a improper intervention of the VAR caused confusion and decided to expel Rotondi in the wrong way”on your verified Twitter account @ChiquimarcoMx.

The rojinegros stayed with the victory on the field of the Jalisco Stadium (Photo: henry Romero/REUTERS)

Other fan complaint was related to the alleged interference of Orlegi Group in arbitration decisions in order to benefit the red and black of the Atlas. As a response to #LigaOrlegiMX that went viral on Twitter, the president of the entity, Alejandro Irarragori, responded through his profile.

“What a coincidence. I don’t remember so many bots and journalists talking about conspiracy or unjust expulsion when Jairo was expelled in the last tournament against Pachuca in this play. They keep shooting, ”he expressed in the profile of @Irarragori along with a video fragment of the action where the red and black player was involved.

Rotondi’s absence had significant repercussions on the proceedings of the meeting. After 90 minutes, the rojinegros managed to tip the scales in their favor for three goals from Jonathan Herrera, Jeremy Marquez and Julian Quinones. By Blue Cross, Santiago Giménez and Cristian Tabó They tried to tie the match, but they had to leave the Jalisco Stadium without points and with their second consecutive defeat.

