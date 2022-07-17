Atlas vs Cruz Azul: when and where to see the duel of the Liga MX champions

The red and black will seek revenge after falling to Cruz Azul in the MX Super Cup (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

A few weeks after appearing before the fans of the United States for the dispute of the Super Cup of Mexican soccer, the rojinegros of Atlas will receive to the heavenly ones Blue Cross for the meeting of day 3. The duel will represent the revenge for the players led by Diego Coccawho failed in the attempt to win their third consecutive trophy in the United States against Diego Aguirre’s team.

Both teams starred in a tournament start far from the expectations of the fans. After the dispute of the first two days, they meet far from the best four campuses of the circuit, so victory will be a fundamental requirement in order not to lose positions during the course of the contest. In addition to having players who did not play in the match for the title, the Atlas will have home court advantage.

The two-time champions of the tournament will perform for the first time at the Jalisco Stadium. It is worth mentioning that the draw against the Eagles, as well as the defeat against the Red Devils of Toluca, were achieved as visitors at the Azteca Stadium and the Nemesio Diez. Given this, those attending the Guadalajara venue will have the opportunity to see the first victoryalthough those who do not attend will have various options to follow the actions.

Atlas is a two-time Liga MX champion (Photo: Edgar Negrete/cuartoscuro.com)

Place: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Date: Saturday June 16, 2022.

Hour: 17:00

TV: the meeting between champions will have various options on television. At the pay signal it will be in charge of TUDNwhile in the open one it will be possible to be observed in Channel 5, as well as in Channel 7 in charge of the team of Aztec Sports headed by Antonio Rosique.

Internet and application: Both television stations will enable their multiplatform for the transmission of actions, that is, both their official website and mobile phone application. In the case of TUDNthe broadcast will be available only for subscribers, although with Aztec Sports they will have no cost.

Radio: for radio listeners interested in broadcasting the actions, the microphones of The Deportes They will have the chronicle live on 730 amplitude modulation, as well as on 96.9 frequency modulation (fm). While, The Eighth Sports will also have game narration through 1030 am.

Diego Aguirre could use Carlos Rotondi from the start of the match (Photo: Twitter/@edgar_berrios)

The urgency of achieving the first win of the semester will force the strategists to use their best players. In that sense, the two-time champion will have an advantage that he could not have during the Mexican soccer Super Cup dispute. And it is that Cocca will already be able to count on the presence of Julián Quiñones and Julio Furchwho were not at the start due to injuries and appear as the main weapons in the offense.

For his part, Diego Aguirre will have the advantage of reaching the match with more experience matches with the same draw. The main challenge will be on offense, where Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Rafael Baca and Santiago Giménez will have to beat the defense and break the goal. Camilo Vargaswho has positioned himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX.

Currently, Cruz Azul is better positioned in the general table with the eighth place thanks to the balance of three of six possible points. For their part, the red and black Atlas meet at rung 14 for the unit obtained during his visit to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula. In case of winning, he will statistically surpass the sky-blue team and could go up to seven positions.

