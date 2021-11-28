Atlas vs Monterrey: where and when to see the duel for the second ticket to the semifinals in Liga MX

Rojinegros and Rayados will look for a ticket for the semifinal phase in Liga MX (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

The second phase of matches corresponding to the quarterfinals of Grita México Apertura 2021 will continue this Saturday with one of the most anticipated duels. After making a tie, the Rojinegros del Atlas will receive the Rayados de Monterrey in the State of Jalisco to look at all costs for the second ticket to the semifinal round of Liga MX. The prognosis is even, as it can favor both the general sub-leader and the Concacaf champion.

The result of the first meeting, held at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León, favored the pupils of Diego Cocca due to his better position in the general table of the tournament. In this way, the fact that the venue for the second leg is at the Jalisco Stadium, it may be a factor in favor of Atlas to continue the path towards the league title that he has not achieved since the season 1951.

Due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic, the home of the Rojinegros is authorized to house fans at 90% of its capacity. That way, in case of exhausting the allowed ticket, 49,600 people They will be able to encourage their team to seek to achieve the feat of eliminating one of the best teams in the tournament. The rest of the fans will be able to follow the actions through various platforms.

Camilo Vargas only received six goals during the regular campaign (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

Place: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Hour: 21:05.

TV: the quarterfinal match will feature a wide variety of broadcasts. In the open signal, the chronicle will be carried out by the team of TUDN on channel 5, while on channel 7 the team of Aztec Sports, made up of Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Luis Roberto Alves Zag and Jorge Campos, will provide the narration. In the pay signal, those in charge of the transmission are TUDN and ESPN.

Application and internet: Due to the wide variety of channels that will broadcast the meeting, the official websites and applications of TUDN, ESPN, Azteca Deportes, Izzy Go and Blim TV they will enable live streaming. The only company that will not request a subscription is the TV station of the Ajusco.

The duel, without a doubt, will be one of the most disputed of the key. The Rayados de Monterrey will seek that their offense brings them closer to victory as soon as possible, while the red and black Atlas, with the support of their fans, will try to maintain the result or complicate the aspirations of their rival by scoring goals in their favor. It is worth mentioning that, upon finishing in second place overall, the victory or the tie would give the pass to the Foxes of the Atlas.

Los Rayados will seek victory to get closer to their second title in the semester (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

For its part, after having starred in a questioned closure, Javier Aguirre’s team will seek to vindicate its importance in football today as one of the best valued squads. After defeating the Águilas del América in the final of the Concachampions, your next goal is to end the year with a chance to win two of the three trophies that is to be disputed.

After the tie he got in the return match, the Basque Aguirre was direct in stating that “now we have to go to win Jalisco. This is 180 minutes, so we knew. They are very difficult, they only scored six goals in the tournament. Now you have to go to win a visit, there is no other, as we did last weekend (against Cruz Azul), we have to do it ”.

While, Diego Cocca assured that Monterrey is the favorite team in the series. However, “we are not interested in that. We are interested in what is ours, we have a lot of respect for our opponents, but our goal is to continue growing and we must grow on the pitch. That implies not betraying our beliefs and our identity ”.

