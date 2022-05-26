Atlas vs Pachuca: the serenade that led the red and black fans before the first leg final

The followers of La Furia encouraged the team prior to the first leg final (Video: Twitter/@futpicante// @Freddyolivarez)

It will be a matter of hours before the end of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX between Atlas y pachucatherefore the hobby red and black serenaded his team prior to the first leg at the Jalisco Stadium. On the night of Wednesday, May 25, the day before the game, a large number of fans outside the hotel where the team stayed.

With the illusion of getting a bi-championshipthe followers of The fury they concentrated on the Pearl Guadalajara to encourage the team ahead of the matchup against the Tuzos. Around 7:00 p.m.the fans of the Jalisco team gathered at the place where the team prepared before the commitment.

Fans of all ages began to sing different songs in which they applauded and recognized the efforts of the current Liga MX champion. To the beat of “give him champion, give him champion”, “come on, let’s go red and black, we’re going to win” and “the faithful, the faithful ole, wave” was how the athletes supported their team.

The Atlas team will seek to become two-time champions after ending the 70-year streak without a title (Photo: Twitter/@AtlasFC)

As the afternoon wore on and night fell, the followers of The academy they flashed red lights and continued waving their team flags. The support came at the request of the players, some of whom came out to thank the people for their affection, as was the case with Aldo Rochawho took a peek at the streets painted red and white and also joined the party started by the Atlas fans.

The drums, trumpets and the choirs of the fans did not stop despite the night, even more people were arriving because around 10:00 p.m. the serenade continued and the number of fans did not decrease. Among the type of public that attended, boys, girls, young people and adults could be seen encouraging the club. Flags of another country were even seen as Colombia.

Different members of the team came out to thank the gesture that the Guadalajara fans prepared for the team. And it is that after having accumulated a streak of 70 years without a title in the First Division of Mexico, on December 12, 2021 the team of Diego Cocca He ended the drought after defeating León in a penalty shootout in the final corresponding to Apertura 2021.

Different members of the team came out to thank the Guadalajara fans for the gesture (Photo: Instagram/@atlasfc)

In that final round, the field of the Jalisco Stadium was the one that saw the feat and made a hero of Camilo Vargasgoalkeeper of the Atlas club, who was in charge of stopping the shots in the penalty round that defined the champion in the previous tournament.

The Atlas of the Argentine technical director, current champion, and the Pachuca of his Uruguayan pair Guillermo Almada, leader of the regular phase, will face the Thursday May 26 in the first leg of the final of the Clausura-2022 tournament.

The game will be played at the Jalisco World Cup stadium, in Guadalajara, from 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico and it will be just the second league match between both clubs; the first occurred in the semifinals of the tournament Verano-1999 and was won by the Tuzos from Pachuca.

Atlas was champion in the 2021 Opening (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“My team is going to play two finals in six months, had not happened in the history of the club, and what needs to be improved? Nothing,” Cocca said at a press conference. While Almada pointed out:

“We are very confident in the work we are doing and in the players we have to face these two games, undoubtedly the most important of the year”, Almada commented ahead of this final, which he defined as “complicated, because the Atlas has been doing things very well, He has a complicated style of play with good players and a great coach”.

KEEP READING:

The emotional message with which Juan Reynoso said goodbye to Cruz Azul

Canelo Álvarez assured that he will look for a fight in Jalisco.

Diego Aguirre would be the new technical director of Cruz Azul