Atlas vs Pumas: where and at what time to see the last semifinal of the Liga MX

Atlas will receive Pumas in the second leg of the Liga MX semifinal (Photo: Instagram / @ pumasmx)

The last finalist of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 will leave the game between Atlas vs Pumas. The rojinegros reached the second leg with the slightest advantage of one goal, which so far places them in the last phase of this year’s championship.

But University club He will take to the field with the aim of starring in one of the comebacks and feats to which he has become accustomed to his fans. Andrés Lillini You will have to come up with the right strategy to turn the scoreboard around and reach the championship dispute.

O’clock 19:00 hrs (central Mexico) both teams will play the 90 minutes that separate Los Rojinegros to live a final after 70 years without lifting a title in the First Division of Mexico, or to the university students to face for the second consecutive time against Lion in a final of Mexican football.

Where to watch the second leg of Atlas vs Pumas live?

Camilo Vargas de Atlas was the figure in the first leg in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán)



From the field of Jalisco Stadium, The fury he will receive the felines at his home. With an allowed capacity of 90%, the club Atlas announced that the tickets for the second leg are sold out; so the only option to follow the game is through the different television signals that will cover the game.

Two of the free-to-air television stations in Mexico will monitor the match. It can be seen by the signal of TUDN Canal 5 and by TV Azteca Canal 7. The television broadcast will begin a few minutes before the game with the preview of the game.

When: Sunday, December 5

Place: Jalisco Stadium

Schedule: 19:00 hrs from central Mexico

Transmission: TUDN Canal 5 and Aztec Sports Canal 7 (aztec seven)

Pumas will seek to overcome the score to reach the final of the Grita México 2021 tournament (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



Internet: The payment platforms of TUDN What Blim TV, App TUDN e Izzy Go they will have live details of the most important events of the match. Also on the website of TV Azteca the live broadcast will be shared. The digital applications of the Ajusco television station are one more option to watch the second leg of the semifinal.

Other options:

Radio: The Deportes is a radio station that will broadcast live the actions of the game in Jalisco. By means of his signal from the 96.9 FM and for him 730 AM you will be able to listen to the narration of the match.

Social networks: It is common for teams to track the most important actions in the game up to the minute. Through Twitter, the official accounts of Pumas and Atlas share the details of the match with their followers.

Andrés Lillini will have to come up with the right strategy to turn the score around and reach the championship dispute (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



Also the official account of the Liga BBVA MX keeps track of matches. On Twitter and in his official website takes place a minute by minute of the semifinal of Grita México.

In the first leg, Julius Caesar Furch was in charge of making the only entry in University City. With this result, they would enter the final of the Apertura 2021. However, in order not to lose the possibility, they will have to maintain a draw in Jalisco.

In the first leg, Julio César Furch was in charge of making the only score in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Regardless of the number of goals, a tie on the scoreboard would favor Atlas’ men Well, their scoring at the Olympic Stadium takes them to the next stage. In a positive scenario, if they win the game, they will liquidate the semifinal and erase Pumas.

But if the university they get to make two annotations, the aggregate would be 1 – 2, which would give the step to those of Lillini to reach the final. Those of Pedregal are in the complete obligation to win the game and not receive a goal, because if the global score is tied, the team of Diego Cocca He would be the one qualified by the best position in the table.

KEEP READING:

Furch and Quiñones will try to classify the Atlas, their first final in this century

Arturo Elías Ayub’s forecast for the Pumas in the semifinal against Atlas

Ángel Mena’s agonizing goal that led León to the Liga MX final