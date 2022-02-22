Atlas vs Pumas: where and at what time to watch the last game of Day 6

Pumas will visit Atlas in Jalisco (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

After the controversial semifinal between Atlas and Pumas of the Opening 2021, the faces will be seen again but now in the match corresponding to the Matchday 6 the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 tournament. The red and black will receive the Universidad Nacional club on the field of Jalisco Stadium to close the activity MX League calendar.

With the intention of remaining within the first four places in the tournament, both teams will take to the field in search of victory. o’clock at 8:00 p.m. (from central Mexico) will start the activity in the game zone.

For the fans, the game represents a rematch after the controversial semi-final that allowed Atlas to qualify for the final to become champion, while the university students they said goodbye to the possibility of reaching the final in the previous tournament.

Where to watch Atlas vs Pumas live?

At 8:00 p.m., the activity will begin in the game area

For this game, two of the open channel television stations will have coverage of the game, TV Azteca and TUDN They will be in charge of having all the coverage of the match. The broadcast of the game will start minutes before.

Date: Sunday February 20.

Schedule: 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

Place: Jalisco Stadium.

Transmission: TV Azteca (Aztec 7) and TUDN (Canal 5).

Diego Cocca, technical director of Atlas, will receive Pumas

Internet: the official page of Aztec Sports as well as that of TUDN They will share the most relevant of the match on their website.

Mobile App: To watch the game on mobile, fans will need to have the Apps from Aztec Sports and TUDN.

Radio: one option to follow the game is through the coverage of The Deportesfor those fans who do not have access to the internet or television, they will be able to listen to the narration of the match by tuning in to the 730 AM and for him 96.9 FM.

How do Atlas and Pumas get to Day 6 of the tournament?

Pumas had activity in the middle of the week for the Concachampions



The current champion will try to take advantage of the locality in his city with his fans to defeat Pumas. He so far has recorded 11 points, which keep him in the table position four; if he wins he would reach 14 units that would place him below Puebla.

The foxes They have had a good start to the championship since in their last game against the leader of the table they rescued a tie and previously defeated Santos Laguna, so those led by Diego Coca They maintain a good pace that has them at the top of the table.

By contrast, Pumas comes from having activity in the middle of the week corresponding to the Concacaf Champions Leaguea match in which they drew against Deportivo Saprissa, so physical exhaustion will be a determining factor for those from Ciudad Universitaria.

Andrés Lillini's team accumulates nine points, a result that has them in position seven in the table



So far, Andrés Lillini’s team has accumulated nine points, a result that places them in position seven in the table. If he manages to defeat The fury would reach 12 points and with this he could climb to fourth position in the classification table.

The last time both squads met was in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 leaguethe defining match for the pass to the final of Mexican soccer was plagued by controversies due to the infractions that were marked and a penalty that gave Atlas the victory.

After being eliminated, Pumas abandoned the fight for the championship and focused on the next tournament, so it will be the first time that he meets the red and black from that game.

