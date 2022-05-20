Atlas vs Tigres: where and at what time to see the first semifinal of Liga MX

Atlas, current champion of the tournament, will seek the two-time championship (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)



Little by little, the clubs that will compete for the Grita México Clausura 2022 championship of the MX League. Atlas y tigers They will star in the first semi-final showdown on the eve of the championship grand final.

Los red and black will receive the felines of the UANL on the field of Jalisco Stadium. o’clock at 21:00 hrs The ball will roll to start with the first 90 minutes that will define the club that will contend for the title of this tournament.

With the illusion of achieving a two-time championship, the team of Diego Cocca will go out on the field of play with the aim of getting the most advantage out of the game.

Miguel Herrera will return to his position as technical director after being expelled in the quarterfinals (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



Where and at what time to watch the first leg of the semifinal Atlas vs Tigres?

For the first game of the Mexican soccer semifinals, fans who cannot go to the stadium will be able to watch the game live through the signal of the open signal television stations, Channel 5 of TUDN y Aztec Sports They will be in charge of taking the narration of the game to different parts of the country.

Date: Wednesday, February 18

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Venue: Jalisco Stadium

Transmission: TUDNcanal 5, Azteca TV Azteca 7

Internet: the official portal of Aztec Sports will carry out coverage on the internet. Also the page of TUDN will have the event live, for this the fan must have a fixed subscription to Izzi TV oh Blim TV to view.

Atlas eliminated Chivas in the quarterfinals (Photo: Twitter/@chivas)

Mobile app: You can also follow the game from your cell phone, applications of Izzi TV y Blim TV will be the streaming spaces that will cover the event. Also from the Azteca Deportes App You can follow the semifinal match.

Radio: For fans who do not have access to the television signal or the internet, an alternative option is the narration of The Deportes for the frequency 730 AM and the 96.9 FM. The special broadcast will start at 8:50 p.m.

for this game 100% capacity is expected. After this capacity was authorized to receive the fans, an arduous security protocol which will have 2,100 municipal and private security elements to protect attendees from any incident within and in the vicinity of the sports venue.

How do Atlas and Tigres reach the semifinals of the tournament?

André Pierre Gignac vs. Sebastián Jurado, in Cruz Azul vs. Tigres in the quarterfinals of Grita México 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

The Red and Black Fury is the current champion of Liga MX, was placed in the penultimate stage of the tournament after eliminating the Chivas with a overall score of 3 – 2 in the quarterfinals.

For their part, the tigers They will go to the Jalisco stadium after taking Cruz Azul out of the league, a disaster for the cement workers which has caused rumors about the dismissal of Juan Reynoso, the coach who led them to be champions after 23 years of drought.

With a global score of 1 – 1 the team of Louse He qualified for the best position in the table. Atlas, like those from Nuevo León, qualified for the league automatically after being among the first places in the table; the former finished in position three of the tournament, while the squad from San Nicolás de los Garza was in second place.

for this match Miguel Herrera will be able to return to the bench of technical director Well, during the first leg against the Machine He was expelled for claiming the referee’s decisions.

