Atlas vs Toluca: where and at what time will the match of matchday 6 of Liga MX be

Today they will face Atlas vs Toluca at the Jalisco Stadium. Both teams have had very important moments, which is why they are among the select group that will star in the championship.

The two teams come to this day’s meeting with the aspiration of recovering the path of triumph, since both they come from drawing on date 6 of the current tournament.

Atlas got just one point in his last game against Santos Laguna, after drawing 1-1. In the 4 previous days, he triumphed 2 times, 1 finished tied and was defeated 1 time.

Toluca FC drew 2-2 against Mazatlán the previous day. In the last matches he played, he won 3 wins and 1 loss.

The Foxes and the Red Devils will meet today at 17:00. The match corresponding to date 6 of Mexico – Liga MX – Apertura 2021 will be played at the Jalisco stadium.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament they had all the possible results. The local team accumulated 1 victories, while the visit added 3. In 1 match they ended up even on the scoreboard.

The local is in seventh place with 8 points and 2 wins, while the visitor reached 10 units and is placed in third place in the tournament.

The referee designated for the match is Marco Ortiz Nava.

You can see the Transmission live on the Izzi signal in Mexico, and on TUDN in the United States.

KEEP READING:

“There is no one better than me”: Canelo Álvarez appreciated the comparisons with Julio César Chávez

Liga MX: this was the shooting that paralyzed Mexican soccer 10 years ago

Why Edson Álvarez and Ajax will pay tribute to Bob Marley with their new uniform